DJT Again Promises $5,000 Checks If Republicans Win Midterms

"If Republicans win the House of Representatives and the Senate in the 2026 Midterm Elections, I'm going to give all Adult Citizens in the United States of America, $5,000," Trump said in a Truth Social video post Saturday. The president made a similar pledge at the Republican National Committee's first midterm convention in Dallas last month.



Trump hasn't provided any details on who would authorize the payments and where the money would come from."



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Grift and Bribe, Bribe and Grift. Rinse, Repeat.



Proves that his Cult will believe ANYTHING!

