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Monday, October 05, 2026

DJT Again Promises $5,000 Checks If Republicans Win Midterms

With Election Day less than a month away, President Donald Trump is touting two federal cash-payment programs already underway while renewing a much larger $5,000 check promise contingent on Republicans retaining Congress.

Posted by Corky at 08:32 PM | 8 COMMENTS | permalink | Comment on This Entry |

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Corky

Joined 2005/05/24
Visited 2026/10/05

Status: user

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Trump has renewed his $5,000 check promise. Here's what Congress would have to do before Americans could receive the money.

[image or embed]

-- Austin American-Statesman (@statesman.com) 5:00 PM Â· Oct 5, 2026

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"If Republicans win the House of Representatives and the Senate in the 2026 Midterm Elections, I'm going to give all Adult Citizens in the United States of America, $5,000," Trump said in a Truth Social video post Saturday. The president made a similar pledge at the Republican National Committee's first midterm convention in Dallas last month.

Trump hasn't provided any details on who would authorize the payments and where the money would come from."

;;

Grift and Bribe, Bribe and Grift. Rinse, Repeat.

Proves that his Cult will believe ANYTHING!

#1 | Posted by Corky at 2026-10-04 07:43 PM | Reply

"I'm going to give..."

There's a sucker born every minute.

#2 | Posted by LegallyYourDead at 2026-10-04 10:17 PM | Reply

As if $90 was going to go far. That won't fill some of the gas tanks. It is only one time payment, less than 1/2 of a monthly payment. His Big Beautiful bill raised that cost. That is if he actually does it. The part of $5000, yeah right. He claims we can't afford a war and the government subsidies we've paid in all our lives to receive. I'd say we can't afford the war he started, nor the fuel, nor everything else that has went up except pay.

Given Trump is a lair to start with, you are fool if you believe that. Lets just say he did send out those checks for $5000. Remember what happened with the three checks the government sent out during the pandemic? Inflation went crazy. Too many dollars chasing too few goods.

#3 | Posted by BBQ at 2026-10-04 10:48 PM | Reply

This is illegal.

#4 | Posted by ClownShack at 2026-10-04 11:16 PM | Reply

Why not $20,000 checks? Why not $50,000 checks?

This is not a time to go cheap on us.

#5 | Posted by Zed at 2026-10-05 09:50 AM | Reply

This is illegal.

#4 | POSTED BY CLOWNSHACK

It's just another lie.

#6 | Posted by donnerboy at 2026-10-05 10:44 AM | Reply

Trump can't do this. He knows it and everyone with half a brain knows it. But look what he is doing, he has the liberals all hot, bothered and lathered up talking about it.

#7 | Posted by lfthndthrds at 2026-10-05 03:17 PM | Reply

@#6 ... It's just another lie. ...

Looks that way.

Where are the promised DOGE checks?

Trump is dangling the idea of government checks to get people to donate to his campaign (August 2025)
www.businessinsider.com

... President Donald Trump is fundraising off of checks from the government that he's unlikely to send.

In recent months, Trump's political operation has sent several fundraising emails that mention either the "DOGE Dividend" or tariff rebate checks, both of which theoretically involve sending checks to some Americans worth hundreds or even thousands of dollars.

In the case of DOGE checks, tax-paying Americans would receive checks of up to $5,000 based on purported savings from DOGE. ...



Have you received that DOGE check?


#8 | Posted by LampLighter at 2026-10-05 08:13 PM | Reply

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