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Tuesday, October 06, 2026

Paxton say his Campaign Messaging is 'All Coming from DC'

"I've never been in a race where I felt less control over the campaign and, like, what issues are going to matter because it's all coming " you know " from D.C.," Paxton said during a small fundraising event last month, according to an audio recording obtained by POLITICO from a person in the room who does not support Paxton, and verified by another attendee. "I don't control message or what we're doing."

Posted by Corky at 05:31 PM | 8 COMMENTS | permalink | Comment on This Entry |

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Corky

Joined 2005/05/24
Visited 2026/10/05

Status: user

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Ken Paxton, caught on video admitting he's lost control of his own campaign: "I've never been in a race where I felt less control ... it's all coming ... from DC." Texas deserves a senator who answers to Texans -- not Washington operatives pulling the strings.

[image or embed]

-- Jon Cooper (@joncooper-us.bsky.social) 1:54 PM Â· Oct 6, 2026

Comments

Admin's note: Participants in this discussion must follow the site's moderation policy. Profanity will be filtered. Abusive conduct is not allowed.

Funny part in the article is his Campaign Manager saying that, no, he wasn't talking about the Trump Admin... he was talking about Super Pacs which we aren't allowed to cooperate with.

As if that's better than coordinating with the WH?

He's obviously setting up an excuse if he loses even though he's spending more money.

#1 | Posted by Corky at 2026-10-05 11:39 AM | Reply

Maybe I lost the plot somewhere, but wasn't the whole thing with the RNC in the first Trump admin that nothing was flowing down to the states?

Well, now that all the money is going straight into Trump's people's pockets and the US be damned, that money's not going to trickle down.

And wasn't Qusay's wife given the job of RNC head at some point? Another lock on the coffers. Did she not work out?

#2 | Posted by Dbt2 at 2026-10-05 11:48 AM | Reply

Paxton admits he's a puppet. That's not going to win him many votes in Texas.

#3 | Posted by johnny_hotsauce at 2026-10-05 01:20 PM | Reply

@#3 ... Paxton admits he's a puppet. ...

Most of the candidates and politicians supported by Pres Trump seem to be mere puppets.

What is odd about Mr Paxton is that he seems to have said the quiet part out loud.



#4 | Posted by LampLighter at 2026-10-05 07:04 PM | Reply

"Hey, it's not my fault I pardoned a pedophile and and am a horrible loser"

#5 | Posted by LegallyYourDead at 2026-10-06 11:30 AM | Reply

NFO FOR THE ILLITERATE
--The jury voted 7 guilty and 5 not guilty...
--no child testified because it was grounds for appeal.
--paxton office secured 2 guilty verdicts.
IN ADDITION...--paxton took out child sex / slave rings with abductor getting multiple life sentences / man behind them got same And social media used ( tic toc ) fined a billion.
---you jackwads should read more than your allowed and processed propaganda... But you wont.... Your too effing lazy.

#6 | Posted by shrimptacodan at 2026-10-06 03:08 PM | Reply

Hey, it's not my fault I pardoned a pedophile and and am a horrible loser"

#5 | Posted by LegallyYourDead

And others just worthless fucking stupid.

#7 | Posted by shrimptacodan at 2026-10-06 03:11 PM | Reply

Texas Deserves Better Than Corrupt Politics
Club Talarico

www.youtube.com

www.youtube.com

www.youtube.com

www.youtube.com

www.youtube.com

www.youtube.com

@2 min subject excerpts from JT's new Texas Tribune interview

#8 | Posted by Corky at 2026-10-06 06:09 PM | Reply

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