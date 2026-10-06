Paxton say his Campaign Messaging is 'All Coming from DC'

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Tuesday, October 06, 2026
"I've never been in a race where I felt less control over the campaign and, like, what issues are going to matter because it's all coming " you know " from D.C.," Paxton said during a small fundraising event last month, according to an audio recording obtained by POLITICO from a person in the room who does not support Paxton, and verified by another attendee. "I don't control message or what we're doing."
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