"

Ukraine has been able to beat back Russian forces more effectively than many observers thought possible, despite having a much smaller land area and population.



However, it relies heavily on SpaceX's Starlink and Starshield for capabilities like battlefield communications and drone operations. Musk has previously said that "if we were to turn off Starlink, the entire Ukrainian front would collapse immediately."



;;



Zelenskyy addressed this issue weeks ago when it first came up:



""When Elon Musk said that we use Starshield against the Russians " yes, against the Russians, but on our own territory. This is not offensive; it's defensive," Zelensky told journalists at a press briefing.



"But the point is that we use it against Russian troops on our territory, not on Russian territory. They came here to kill," he said."



kyivindependent.com



Pretty sure he'll get back to Musk on deciding what's Defensive and what's Offensive.



As a confirmed Nazi, Felon feels free to decide for Ukraine which is which.

