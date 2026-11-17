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Tuesday, November 17, 2026
Nov 17, 2026 Why are Donald Trump, Vladimir Putin, and Xi Jinping meeting behind closed doors at the APEC summit in Shenzhen? While China claims the historic summit is about safeguarding world peace, critical global conflicts like Ukraine are left off the table. Thom Hartmann unpacks six developing political stories: the nuclear summit between Trump, Xi, and Putin; why the U.S. Navy is deploying a third aircraft carrier to the Middle East despite claims the war is over; leaking intelligence on an alleged Iranian dirty bomb plot; how corporate executives are pocketing billions in tariff refunds while consumers foot the bill; widespread infrastructure and cyber outages hitting flights, banks, and communications; and new forensic evidence challenging the official narrative surrounding Jeffrey Epstein's death.
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