"The Trump administration has exerted heavy influence over Rodriguez and her government after abducting former President Nicolas Maduro during a military attack on January 3.



Rodriguez was previously Venezuela's vice president. Trump has justified the attack as a law enforcement effort designed to force Maduro to "stand trial on American soil", charging him with weapons- and drug-related crimes.



After the operation, Trump also said he planned to "run" Venezuela, and he told The Atlantic magazine that Rodriguez could "pay a very big price, probably bigger than Maduro" if she refuses to comply with US demands.



Since then, he has worked with the Venezuelan government to extract concessions on US priorities such as energy development and military cooperation.



;--



"Critics have accused the US of reducing Venezuela to a vassal state and exploiting its resources while leaving Maduro's government largely intact.



Still, Trump has held up Venezuela as a model he would like to see replicated in other countries, like Iran and Cuba."



;;



How many states is DJT going to add? (he's getting Vlad and Xi's permission on that tomorrow!)