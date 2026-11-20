"It is no coincidence that these objects landed near the site where military manoeuvres by a 'coalition of the willing' supported by Polish troops are taking place in Nowa D'ba," Tusk told reporters on Friday.



UK Defence Secretary Wes Streeting told reporters that what had happened earlier was "yet another example of Russian provocation that is designed to divide Europe and to deter Ukraine's allies from supporting their fight for freedom and democracy".



At least eight people were killed on Friday as Russian missiles and drones targeted three of Kyiv's bridges across the River Dnipro and a station in Lviv, days after Russia's Vladimir Putin threatened "painful" retaliation for repeated strikes on Russia's bridge across the Kerch Strait to occupied Crimea."



;;



DJT prefers Russia and his Dictator friend Vlad to those Democracy-loving Brits and Frenchies and such in NATO.



Who cares about them? Treaties are just pieces of paper, and there's no honor among thieves.

