"After a string of outages disrupted airlines, banks and even the National Security Agency, U.S. House members gathered Wednesday to question the nation's top security officials.



But FBI Director Kash Patel was nowhere to be seen.



The night before, Patel and Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin had been advertised as "honored guests" at the Big Blue Bash, a lavish charitable fundraiser at President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago club, where attendees were offered access to a "private roundtable" and a stay at the venue for $50,000 a person."



;;



No biggie... I mean, it's not like there's a Cyber Chaos Crisis going on or anything like that.

