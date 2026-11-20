"The big picture: The latest turnover in cyber personnel comes as the country grapples with critical infrastructure outages and increasingly powerful AI poised to empower cyber defenders and hackers alike.



Democrats have criticized the administration's response to outages and warned that U.S. cyber defenses are falling behind AI-fueled threats.



What we're watching: Trump is also filling other key cyber positions.



His pick for the top job at the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency, which helps defend federal civilian networks and critical infrastructure, Palantir executive Michael LoSapio, faced a combative confirmation hearing Thursday."