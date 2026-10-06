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Tuesday, October 06, 2026

An AI 'Mind-Reading' Tool

An AI "mind-reading" tool can reconstruct what you're looking at from a brain scan Scientists hope it could be used to reconstruct a person's inner thoughts, mental images, or even dreams.

Posted by Corky at 07:33 AM | 3 COMMENTS | permalink | Comment on This Entry |

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Corky

Joined 2005/05/24
Visited 2026/10/05

Status: user

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I can't get over how great these AI reconstructions of fMRI data are. Admittedly this sampling does not include the failures, but still www.technologyreview.com/2026/10/01/1 ...

[image or embed]

-- Rachel Courtland (@rachelcourtland.com) 12:22 PM Â· Oct 1, 2026

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"But other scientists warn that a similar approach could be used to reveal people's inner thoughts and mental imagery, potentially without their consent. "The results seem very impressive," says Tommy Sprague, a neuroscientist at the University of California, Santa Barbara.

"But if there's a way to surreptitiously extract information about what you're thinking about, then ... 150 years of sci-fi can come true anytime, and that's worrisome in a lot of ways."

;;

couple of other interesting stories at the MIT link:

"AI's recursive self-improvement might not come so quickly after all
Michelle Kim

Don't be fooled"LLMs don't reason
Thor Graepel"

#1 | Posted by Corky at 2026-10-05 03:27 PM | Reply


... hopes her "mind-reading" tool will ultimately reveal more about how the brain works ...

And be used in forced confessions?


#2 | Posted by LampLighter at 2026-10-05 03:27 PM | Reply

"inner thoughts"

Yeah, no.

#3 | Posted by LegallyYourDead at 2026-10-05 03:52 PM | Reply

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