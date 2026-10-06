An AI 'Mind-Reading' Tool

"But other scientists warn that a similar approach could be used to reveal people's inner thoughts and mental imagery, potentially without their consent. "The results seem very impressive," says Tommy Sprague, a neuroscientist at the University of California, Santa Barbara.



"But if there's a way to surreptitiously extract information about what you're thinking about, then ... 150 years of sci-fi can come true anytime, and that's worrisome in a lot of ways."



;;



couple of other interesting stories at the MIT link:



"AI's recursive self-improvement might not come so quickly after all

Michelle Kim



Don't be fooled"LLMs don't reason

Thor Graepel"

