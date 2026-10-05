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Monday, October 05, 2026

Whistleblower who Exposed Ties to Epstein Found Dead

The man who alerted Congress to Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick's ties to child sex predator Jeffrey Epstein has died.

Posted by Corky at 01:33 PM | 11 COMMENTS | permalink | Comment on This Entry |

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Corky

Joined 2005/05/24
Visited 2026/10/05

Status: user

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"Former British banker and whistleblower Simon Andriesz, who outed Howard Lutnick's links to convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, has died by suicide."

[image or embed]

-- Matt Novak (@paleofuture.bsky.social) 1:07 PM Â· Oct 4, 2026

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original story:

"Whistleblower who flagged Lutnick's links to Epstein dies

The former British banker who spent more than 35 years working in financial markets has died by suicide

by Chris Newlands

Andriesz was previously a managing director at Wall Street firm BGC Group where Lutnick, now the US commerce secretary, was chief executive officer.

The death of the 57-year-old was confirmed by Andy Agathangelou, the founder of campaign group Transparency Task Force, which has previously hosted events related to whistleblowing with Andriesz."

www.thebanker.com

Not to mention that:

"22 People Connected To Jeffrey Epstein Have Died Under Mysterious Circumstances"

uinterview.com

#1 | Posted by Corky at 2026-10-04 07:11 PM | Reply

Obligatory

www.instagram.com

#2 | Posted by reinheitsgebot at 2026-10-04 07:18 PM | Reply

video report

www.youtube.com

#3 | Posted by Corky at 2026-10-04 07:20 PM | Reply

Shot in the back of the head three times? That kind of suicide?

#4 | Posted by Dbt2 at 2026-10-04 09:12 PM | Reply | Newsworthy 1

This is going to make big time movie some day... after DJT is boiled in oil; nice finale!

#5 | Posted by Corky at 2026-10-04 09:30 PM | Reply

"22 People Connected To Jeffrey Epstein Have Died Under Mysterious Circumstances"

Does anyone really think that this stuff is so mysterious?

#6 | Posted by Zed at 2026-10-05 09:18 AM | Reply

We have a government led by a kleptocratic sociopath who is surrounded by kleptocratic sociopaths.

The situation mirrors what is in Russia.

Putin kills those who get in his way or threaten him.

#7 | Posted by Zed at 2026-10-05 09:20 AM | Reply


Putin kills those who get in his way or threaten him.
#7 | POSTED BY ZED

Remember the "Clinton body count", killing people all over the country?
en.wikipedia.org

Same energy.

As the rightytighties said "this one is real!"

#8 | Posted by oneironaut at 2026-10-05 10:16 AM | Reply

Another totally irrelevant 1Nutaboutism?

Who's surprised?

Anyone... no?

Deflections, obfuscations, various and sundry (look it up) other logical fallicies are all he ever has.

His bio will be titled, "The Troll Who Tried Too Hard".

#9 | Posted by Corky at 2026-10-05 10:32 AM | Reply

Same energy.

#8 | POSTED BY ONEIRONAUT

The Clinton conspiracies were based upon partisan hate and partisan fantasies.

But the Epstein Files are real, Trump is in them; and Donald Trump is a criminal sociopath by any measure.

So, not the same energy at all.

Society needs to be protected. Squibs like you don't lift a finger, so it's up to others.

#10 | Posted by Zed at 2026-10-05 11:06 AM | Reply | Newsworthy 2

Remember the "Clinton body count", killing people all over the country?
en.wikipedia.org

Same energy.

As the rightytighties said "this one is real!"

#8 | Posted by oneironaut

Why is it that trump just happens to keep hiring people with ties to epstein?
Why did he kill the investigation into epstein's ranch in 2019?
Why did he move gislaine maxwell to a cushy jail?
Can you offer a plausible innocent explanation that's not a deflection?

#11 | Posted by SpeakSoftly at 2026-10-05 02:38 PM | Reply | Newsworthy 2

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