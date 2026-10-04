US Marines deploy to Baltic Sea region for NATO's Baltic Sentry mission
Personnel from the United States Marine Corps are being redirected to the Baltic Sea region as part of NATO's enhanced vigilance activity Baltic Sentry.
The marines will number around 50 and will aid in supporting and protecting critical undersea infrastructure, the Pentagon has announced.
The personnel come from the 2nd Reconnaissance Battalion, 2nd Marine Division, II Marine Expeditionary Force Information Group, based at Camp Lejeune, North Carolina.
They are to operate alongside Finland's Coastal Brigade, providing advanced expeditionary surveillance and tactical reconnaissance capabilities.
"Marine Corps Maj. Gen. Daniel Shipley, commander of U.S. Marine Corps Forces Europe and Africa, said the operational design was a premium example of European allies leading regional maritime security while the US provides specialized capabilities.
Our participation in Baltic Sentry demonstrates the dynamic agility of the Marine Corps to rapidly project specialized capabilities where they are most effective," he said.
"Working side by side with our Finnish allies strengthens our collective readiness, ensuring we can operate seamlessly as a cohesive, lethal team to deter hybrid threats in the Baltic littoral."
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Well, at least until DJT hears about what Shipley said, when he'll be made part of the 20 percent of Kegsbreath's cuts.