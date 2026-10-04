Baltic States Ramp Up for War with Russia

"The Atlantic said uncertainty over Washington's commitment to NATO has added to security concerns in the Baltics.



Trump has repeatedly discussed the possibility of taking the U.S. out of NATO. During his 2024 campaign, he said Russia could do "whatever the hell they want" to alliance members that failed to meet defense spending expectations.



This year, he threatened to take control of Greenland, a self-governing territory of NATO member Denmark, and later described NATO as a "paper tiger" after European allies declined to participate in his war against Iran.



Former NATO secretary-general Jens Stoltenberg was asked by The Atlantic earlier this year whether he was confident Trump would defend the Baltic states against a Russian attack.



"We base our security on that," Stoltenberg responded."



original paywalled article

www.theatlantic.com



video version from EnforcerNews

www.youtube.com

