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Saturday, September 19, 2026

Khanna, Massie Say They Can Force Another Epstein Vote

Reps. Ro Khanna (D-Calif.) and Thomas Massie (R-Ky.) announced Thursday they've secured commitments for the 218 signatures needed to force another vote the release of files related to sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

Posted by Corky at 04:31 PM | 13 COMMENTS | permalink | Comment on This Entry |

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Corky

Joined 2005/05/24
Visited 2026/09/17

Status: user

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Mike Johnson sent Congress on vacation through November to prevent votes on the Epstein files, Pete Hegseth's impeachment and AI regulation. We need to be back doing the people's work.

[image or embed]

-- Rep. Ro Khanna (@khanna.house.gov) 10:51 PM Â· Sep 16, 2026

Comments

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"The bottom line: Massie and Khanna's victory could renew one of the most disruptive Hill fights of the president's second term " but not until after the critical midterm election.

Khanna's post read, "We will not rest until the Epstein abusers are held accountable and there is justice."

;;

Donald is going to be a Lame Duck after the Mid Terms, easier to shoot down.

#1 | Posted by Corky at 2026-09-18 09:00 PM | Reply

www.youtube.com

that's the video version from The Young Turks

#2 | Posted by Corky at 2026-09-18 09:01 PM | Reply

@#1 ... Khanna's post read, "We will not rest until the Epstein abusers are held accountable and there is justice." ...

Kudos for that statement.

In this instance, though, it is not just a statement.

Rep Khanna has shown a focused drive to help those who have been abused in the Epstein affair.

Major kudos to him for that.



#3 | Posted by LampLighter at 2026-09-18 09:24 PM | Reply

Where all the MAGA ass lickers at?

#4 | Posted by LegallyYourDead at 2026-09-18 09:26 PM | Reply | Newsworthy 3

Where all the MAGA ass lickers at?

#4 | Posted by LegallyYourDead

Hoping that the Epstein Files will never be released.

#5 | Posted by Zed at 2026-09-19 08:37 AM | Reply

Rep Khanna has shown a focused drive to help those who have been abused in the Epstein affair.

Why don't those that have been abused (who ever they are), just help themselves? Name names, sue the living day lights out of them?

I read they're serious zbout naming names if nothing happens.... well just name names .... what are you waiting for?

Khanna is an ambulance chaser BTW .. this guy is horrible.

#6 | Posted by oneironaut at 2026-09-19 09:27 AM | Reply

what are you waiting for?

#6 | Posted by oneironaut

You think that the victims are trying to get away with something? What?

Of course, the same question is better applied to Trump and your "people". The full Epstein Files should have been released years ago.

Now, we all KNOW that Trump is trying to get away with something: Covering for child predators. Which makes him a predator himself.

#7 | Posted by Zed at 2026-09-19 09:43 AM | Reply

#6 | Posted by oneironaut

Why do you want to cover for child predators?

Serious question. Let's unravel the why of you.

#8 | Posted by Zed at 2026-09-19 09:44 AM | Reply

6 | Posted by oneironaut

Don't you think that it's interesting that Donald Trump is content to let the world suspect the worst about his sexual behavior?

That suggests that confirming what is worst is to identify something truly horrible.

#9 | Posted by Zed at 2026-09-19 09:49 AM | Reply

| Posted by oneironaut

You know that this Epstein stuff is going to be hanged around your neck for the rest of your life.

You're going to have to lie about your support for the pedophile conspiracy.

I know that you're up to it.

#10 | Posted by Zed at 2026-09-19 11:53 AM | Reply

As long as he 'thinks' he can own him a lib, 1Nitwit will diss the victims to his heart's content.

#11 | Posted by Corky at 2026-09-19 12:26 PM | Reply

Good!

#12 | Posted by AMERICANUNITY at 2026-09-19 05:54 PM | Reply

Maybe they can vote harder this time

#13 | Posted by john_savage2 at 2026-09-19 07:16 PM | Reply

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