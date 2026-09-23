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Wednesday, September 23, 2026

Republican Senator Demands Investigation Into Donald Trump Jr.

Republican Senator John Curtis is demanding an investigation into Donald Trump Jr. after a Russian oligarch close to Russian President Vladimir Putin, Umar Kremlev, bankrolled his wedding party.

Posted by LegallyYourDead at 05:32 PM | 2 COMMENTS | permalink | Comment on This Entry |

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LegallyYourDead

Joined 2020/11/09
Visited 2026/09/23

Status: user

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Rep. Robert Garcia demands Trump Jr.'s records on Putin-decorated oligarch Umar Kremlev, who paid for his wedding parties. Blanche and Patel refuse to take action.

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-- Anonymous (@youranoncentral.bsky.social) 1:40 AM Â· Sep 20, 2026

Comments

Admin's note: Participants in this discussion must follow the site's moderation policy. Profanity will be filtered. Abusive conduct is not allowed.

Well John is not up for election this year, so why would he suddenly turn on the Trump family?

Utah voters turn on incumbents as statewide approval ratings drop into the red
www.ksl.com

The poll of nearly 800 registered Utah voters revealed an anti-incumbent mood that left no one untouched. The state Legislature and Sen. John Curtis dipped into negative territory, while Sen. Mike Lee and Cox took a plunge.

As one of Utah's newest statewide officials, Curtis also saw his overall approval rating fluctuate downward. A positive margin of more than 10 percentage points from early 2025 closed in recent months, disappearing in the August polling.

Curtis now stands at 37% total approval and 38% disapproval among Utah voters. However, more than a quarter of Utah voters did not have their mind made up about Curtis " around double the share who said "don't know" for Lee or Cox.

Damage control.

Stinky's crime family is taking all GOP members down.

#1 | Posted by Nixon at 2026-09-23 08:49 AM | Reply

... Curtis also called for the same scrutiny of Hunter Biden. ...

Hunter Biden responds to GOP senator's request: I'll sit next to Don Jr. and testify any time
thehill.com

...Hunter Biden, former President Biden's son, on Tuesday responded to a request from a GOP senator for both himself and President Trump's son, Donald Trump Jr. to testify before Congress.

"Sen. Curtis of Utah has suggested that Don Jr. and I should testify before Congress," the younger Biden said in a post on the social platform X Tuesday. "I say bring it on. I've already given more than seven hours of sworn testimony. More than three dozen witnesses testified across two chambers."

"I had no foreign business dealings while my father was president. None. I painted paintings, and I still do," he added. "I'll sit next to Don Jr. and testify any time, any place."

Republican Sen. John Curtis (Utah) sent a letter to Senate Judiciary Committee leaders requesting they investigate President Trump's and former President Biden's business dealings and subpoena their sons to testify in front of Congress. ...


#2 | Posted by LampLighter at 2026-09-23 12:47 PM | Reply

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