Republican Senator Demands Investigation Into Donald Trump Jr.

Well John is not up for election this year, so why would he suddenly turn on the Trump family?



Utah voters turn on incumbents as statewide approval ratings drop into the red

www.ksl.com



The poll of nearly 800 registered Utah voters revealed an anti-incumbent mood that left no one untouched. The state Legislature and Sen. John Curtis dipped into negative territory, while Sen. Mike Lee and Cox took a plunge.



As one of Utah's newest statewide officials, Curtis also saw his overall approval rating fluctuate downward. A positive margin of more than 10 percentage points from early 2025 closed in recent months, disappearing in the August polling.



Curtis now stands at 37% total approval and 38% disapproval among Utah voters. However, more than a quarter of Utah voters did not have their mind made up about Curtis " around double the share who said "don't know" for Lee or Cox.



Damage control.



Stinky's crime family is taking all GOP members down.