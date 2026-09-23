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Wednesday, September 23, 2026

Agriculture Secretary says If Beef's Too High, Eat Chicken

Social media users called out Agriculture Secretary Brooke Rollins as "ridiculously out of touch" after she made an eyebrow-raising remark about the high beef prices in America on Monday's episode of "The Benny Show."

Posted by LegallyYourDead at 11:31 AM | 10 COMMENTS | permalink | Comment on This Entry |

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LegallyYourDead

Joined 2020/11/09
Visited 2026/09/23

Status: user

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A company operating more than 300 Wendy's restaurants filed for bankruptcy and says its beef costs jumped 18.9% in a year. Agriculture Secretary Brooke Rollins' response to expensive beef: You can eat something else. www.dailykos.com/stories/2026 ...

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-- Daily Kos (@dailykos.com) 8:15 AM Â· Sep 23, 2026

Comments

Admin's note: Participants in this discussion must follow the site's moderation policy. Profanity will be filtered. Abusive conduct is not allowed.

Does this clueless MAGAt scarf her salmon with brioche and truffle butter?

#1 | Posted by Doc_Sarvis at 2026-09-23 05:45 AM | Reply

Why not just eat no meat at all? I can guarantee that millions of Americans are already there.

#2 | Posted by Zed at 2026-09-23 07:59 AM | Reply

Furthermore....Bicycles. If the Dutch can get along without cars and gasoline, so can we.

#3 | Posted by Zed at 2026-09-23 08:00 AM | Reply

Andm children....Sell them off. Quite a market for them in the Trump/MAGA world-wide pedophile cult.

#4 | Posted by Zed at 2026-09-23 08:01 AM | Reply

Did Tyson shares jump just after this statement? Who bought 'em?

#5 | Posted by Dbt2 at 2026-09-23 11:50 AM | Reply | Newsworthy 2

There are an estimated 20 quadrillion ants alive on Earth at any given moment.

Ants are an excellent source of protein.

By dry weight, adult ants consist of 30% to 60% protein"a ratio that often surpasses traditional meat sources like beef or chicken.

If chicken and beef is too expensive eat ants.

And only 2 dolls and 2 pencils per customer please.

#6 | Posted by donnerboy at 2026-09-23 12:24 PM | Reply | Newsworthy 1

"Let them eat cake."

#7 | Posted by LampLighter at 2026-09-23 12:28 PM | Reply

I don't think the other hamburger places appreciated that comment

Not to mention the various cattle associations......

#8 | Posted by eberly at 2026-09-23 12:40 PM | Reply

Wendy's faces 300 closures across 15 states due to crippling beef prices

www.usatoday.com

#9 | Posted by reinheitsgebot at 2026-09-23 01:06 PM | Reply

DJT only hires the Best People!

Just wait until he can't get a MickyD's, though.

#10 | Posted by Corky at 2026-09-23 01:59 PM | Reply

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