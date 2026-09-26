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Saturday, September 26, 2026

CEO who Posted 'Lake America' Sweatshirt Photos no Longer with Company

The CEO of U.S.-based credit union Family First is no longer with the company, days after she posted an allegedly artificial intelligence-edited photo of her family with "Lake America" sweatshirts.

Posted by AMERICANUNITY at 03:31 PM | 4 COMMENTS | permalink | Comment on This Entry |

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AMERICANUNITY

Joined 2007/08/13
Visited 2026/09/26

Status: user

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Jane Smith was the CEO of Family First Credit Union in Michigan. She took a family trip to Canada and used AI to change their shirts to "own the libs." She's unemployed now. thedailybeast.com/ceos-trumpy- ...

[image or embed]

-- Hoodlum (@nothoodlum.bsky.social) 8:19 PM Â· Sep 25, 2026

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Family First is based in Michigan, a state that borders Canada.

Smith had posted the photo on Facebook with the caption: "Like our sweatshirts? Not sure Canada will. Lol lol"

#1 | Posted by AMERICANUNITY at 2026-09-25 04:35 PM | Reply

Check out CSAMRUNT's buddy wearing a Gulf Of America shirt.

www.kait8.com

#2 | Posted by reinheitsgebot at 2026-09-25 05:05 PM | Reply

BWAHAHA

#3 | Posted by LegallyYourDead at 2026-09-25 11:00 PM | Reply

@#2

!!

#4 | Posted by LampLighter at 2026-09-26 06:20 PM | Reply

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