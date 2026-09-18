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Friday, September 18, 2026

Reagan-appointed Judge Issues Epstein Files Deadline to DOJ

A federal judge has issued a new deadline for the Trump administration to release the remaining Jeffrey Epstein files, warning that continued noncompliance could eventually lead to contempt proceedings.

Posted by americanunity at 10:32 PM | 5 COMMENTS | permalink | Comment on This Entry |

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americanunity

Joined 2007/08/13
Visited 2026/09/18

Status: user

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Ballou: It's possible that there was just a blanket procedure not to produce documents that related to Donald Trump. I don't want to get ahead of our skis here, but it does seem like they have repeatedly mentioned that there was withholding based on executive privilege, which just makes no sense.

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-- Acyn (@acyn.bsky.social) 6:42 PM Â· Sep 18, 2026

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U.S. District Judge Emmet Sullivan, who was appointed by Republican President Ronald Reagan, said in a Wednesday opinion that the Justice Department had not adequately complied with previous court orders concerning redactions and withheld material in Epstein-related records.

He has ordered Attorney General Todd Blanche and the Justice Department until September 24 to provide the disputed records related to convicted sex offender Epstein, or explain why his orders were not "clear and unambiguous."

The judge rejected the government's arguments concerning several categories of documents, describing one of its positions as "without merit."

#1 | Posted by AMERICANUNITY at 2026-09-18 03:09 PM | Reply

Of course, AG Blanche will be first in line to conduct those contempt proceedings.

/s

#2 | Posted by LampLighter at 2026-09-18 03:09 PM | Reply

#2 | Posted by LampLighter

He of the untaped meeting with Ghislaine Maxell and her move to cushier digs?

#3 | Posted by AMERICANUNITY at 2026-09-18 03:24 PM | Reply

@#3

Yes, that one.

#4 | Posted by LampLighter at 2026-09-18 03:34 PM | Reply

@#3 ... her move to cushier digs ...

... and, fwiw, still no explanation from the self-styled ~most transparent administration ever~ regarding why she was moved or who authorized the move.

#5 | Posted by LampLighter at 2026-09-18 04:05 PM | Reply | Newsworthy 1

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