Reagan-appointed Judge Issues Epstein Files Deadline to DOJ

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U.S. District Judge Emmet Sullivan, who was appointed by Republican President Ronald Reagan, said in a Wednesday opinion that the Justice Department had not adequately complied with previous court orders concerning redactions and withheld material in Epstein-related records.



He has ordered Attorney General Todd Blanche and the Justice Department until September 24 to provide the disputed records related to convicted sex offender Epstein, or explain why his orders were not "clear and unambiguous."



The judge rejected the government's arguments concerning several categories of documents, describing one of its positions as "without merit."

