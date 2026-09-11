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Friday, September 11, 2026

NATO Foils Russian Plot to Sabatoge Undersea Cable

Britain caught Russian submarines testing a secret new weapon designed to disable critical undersea cables, it has emerged.

Posted by AMERICANUNITY at 03:33 PM | 1 COMMENT | permalink | Comment on This Entry |

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AMERICANUNITY

Joined 2007/08/13
Visited 2026/09/11

Status: user

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Ukraine is set to take part in a major international undersea cable initiative that will boost its digital sovereignty and internet resilience. united24media.com/latest-news/ ...

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-- UNITED24 Media (@united24media.com) 3:06 AM Â· Oct 21, 2025

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Russia is our enemy. Too bad the idiot in the WH just doesn't get it.

#1 | Posted by AMERICANUNITY at 2026-09-11 03:31 AM | Reply

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