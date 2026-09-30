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Wednesday, September 30, 2026

Hegseth Begs Troops to Vote by Mail While Trump Opposes It

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth is calling on U.S. service members and their families to remember to register to vote and cast their ballots before midterm elections ...

Posted by AMERICANUNITY at 09:31 AM | 6 COMMENTS | permalink | Comment on This Entry |

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AMERICANUNITY

Joined 2007/08/13
Visited 2026/09/30

Status: user

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Hegseth promotes mail-in voting for troops, while Trump doesn't want troops to vote, period. www.the-independent.com/news/world/a ...

[image or embed]

-- Scott Horton (@robertscotthorton.bsky.social) 10:44 AM Â· Sep 27, 2026

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Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth is calling on U.S. service members and their families to remember to register to vote and cast their ballots before midterm elections, sending a message that supports mail-in voting despite the Trump administration's efforts to restrict the option

www.independent.co.uk

#1 | Posted by AMERICANUNITY at 2026-09-29 01:41 PM | Reply

Military votes typically tend Republican.

That's the Reason for the Contradiction.

#2 | Posted by Effeteposer at 2026-09-29 02:23 PM | Reply

Where is Bill now? I await his highly intelligent input with baited breath. /end sarcasm

#3 | Posted by justagirl_idaho at 2026-09-29 02:45 PM | Reply

Drinky Crow is a ------- bent-over bitch.

#4 | Posted by LegallyYourDead at 2026-09-29 04:38 PM | Reply

Where is Bill now? I await his highly intelligent input with baited breath.

Well you see, I'm told the military votes Republican so those are definitely legit votes.

I'm worried about the others. You know, the illegitimate votes we know happen even thought there's no proof of it.

Yeah. I'd rather prevent the latter while encouraging the former.

Cuz 'Murica!

-Bill "the idiot" Johnson

#5 | Posted by jpw at 2026-09-29 06:29 PM | Reply

Begging is Low-T behavior.

#6 | Posted by reinheitsgebot at 2026-09-30 12:27 PM | Reply

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