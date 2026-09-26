Trump Promised Truth About UFOs -- Scientists Are Waiting.

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Saturday, September 26, 2026
In late August, Avi Loeb, the world's most renowned scientist hunting for extraterrestrials on earth, traveled to the inner sanctum of American intelligence operations in McLean, Virginia, looking for once-secret information.
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