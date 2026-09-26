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Saturday, September 26, 2026

Trump Promised Truth About UFOs -- Scientists Are Waiting.

In late August, Avi Loeb, the world's most renowned scientist hunting for extraterrestrials on earth, traveled to the inner sanctum of American intelligence operations in McLean, Virginia, looking for once-secret information.

Posted by americanunity at 04:33 PM | 4 COMMENTS | permalink | Comment on This Entry |

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americanunity

Joined 2007/08/13
Visited 2026/09/26

Status: user

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Listen, I'm not saying I endorse brutal mockery of Avi Loeb's claims that every interstellar comet we see is an alien spaceship, but I will link to it because the aliens made me in order to sow doubt about their cometships. oddnews.com/article/this ...

[image or embed]

-- Phil Plait (@philplait.bsky.social) 2:42 PM Â· Nov 11, 2025

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Admin's note: Participants in this discussion must follow the site's moderation policy. Profanity will be filtered. Abusive conduct is not allowed.

Interesting read.

#1 | Posted by AMERICANUNITY at 2026-09-26 11:09 AM | Reply

We actually have a lot of data about UFOs.

If they are spacecraft, for instance, they are a very dirty and destructive way to travel.

Even on this slim point, you can reason backward and have some insight into the civilization that created them.

#2 | Posted by Zed at 2026-09-26 11:52 AM | Reply

If these spacecraft are armed, then the weapons they use are strangely primitive. No, not bows-and-arrows primitive. Just strangely unsuited. Like they were never designed for serious war at all.

#3 | Posted by Zed at 2026-09-26 11:55 AM | Reply

"Trump promised"

AHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHA

#4 | Posted by LegallyYourDead at 2026-09-26 01:08 PM | Reply | Newsworthy 1

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