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Tuesday, September 15, 2026

Oil Execs Say the Great Fuel Crisis Has Arrived

"All these mechanisms (tapping storage and national reserves) helped to mitigate the price and supply risk," Chevron (CVX) CEO Mike Wirth said Friday at an energy conference in Austin, Texas, according to The Wall Street Journal. "Those have largely now played out, and we don't have nearly the buffers in the system that we did when [the Middle East war] began."

Posted by americanunity at 04:30 PM | 8 COMMENTS | permalink | Comment on This Entry |

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americanunity

Joined 2007/08/13
Visited 2026/09/15

Status: user

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American oil executives warned for months that the prolonged closure of the Strait of Hormuz was bound to cause a fuel crisis. Now, they say it is here.

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-- The Wall Street Journal (@wsj.com) 5:47 PM Â· Sep 14, 2026

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"The advantage in most negotiations usually goes to the side that has time on their side and is willing to be patient," and Iran is "willing to suffer," Quantum Capital Group CEO Wil VanLoh said at the Austin conference. "Their people have already suffered a lot for many decades."

Analysts say China is in part helping to exacerbate the global supply pinch, resuming bigger purchases from international suppliers after relying for months on its own stockpiles of crude for nearly half of its daily consumption, which had provided a reprieve for oil markets.

#1 | Posted by AMERICANUNITY at 2026-09-15 02:35 AM | Reply

resuming bigger purchases from international suppliers after relying for months on its own stockpiles of crude for nearly half of its daily consumption

I was wondering when that was going to happen. China has been keeping the lid on oil prices all summer.

#2 | Posted by REDIAL at 2026-09-15 03:24 AM | Reply

The Great Trump Fuel Crisis.

The Great MAGA Fuel Crisis.

#3 | Posted by Zed at 2026-09-15 09:57 AM | Reply

Word is that McDonalds and Burger King are buying Trump's mystery meat.

Not that we can afford to drive down for a hamburger anyway.

#4 | Posted by Zed at 2026-09-15 10:00 AM | Reply

"Word is that McDonalds and Burger King are buying Trump's mystery meat."

And they are frying their french fries in stolen Venezuelan oil.

The new McDonalds Happy Meal box with have a label on the underside: "CAUTION: contents may or may not include small bits of obliterated South American fishermen"

#5 | Posted by pumpkinhead at 2026-09-15 11:49 AM | Reply

Saudi Arabia has (had) a two or three day backup storage capacity in case there was a problem with their east-west pipeline.

Now reporting indicates it may be weeks before the pipeline is fully functioning once again.

#6 | Posted by LampLighter at 2026-09-15 12:16 PM | Reply

Trump Strait? 8,6,4,5,Joker

#7 | Posted by redlightrobot at 2026-09-15 05:09 PM | Reply

Republicans... You Built That. All on your own.

#8 | Posted by gtbritishskull at 2026-09-15 05:31 PM | Reply

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