Oil Execs Say the Great Fuel Crisis Has Arrived

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Tuesday, September 15, 2026
"All these mechanisms (tapping storage and national reserves) helped to mitigate the price and supply risk," Chevron (CVX) CEO Mike Wirth said Friday at an energy conference in Austin, Texas, according to The Wall Street Journal. "Those have largely now played out, and we don't have nearly the buffers in the system that we did when [the Middle East war] began."
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