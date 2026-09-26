Drudge Retort: The Other Side of the News
Saturday, September 26, 2026

Donald Trump and the Age of Evil

Chris Hedges: By any standard of morality, Trump is depraved. But adorned with the power of the state, he descends to another level -- the level of evil.

Posted by Corky at 12:31 PM | 6 COMMENTS | permalink | Comment on This Entry |

Menu

Front Page
Breaking News
Comments
Flagged Comments
Recently Flagged
User Blogs
Write a Blog Entry
Create a Poll
Edit Account
Weekly Digest
Stats Page
RSS Feed
Back Page

Subscriptions

Read the Retort using RSS.

Drudge Retort RSS feed RSS Feed

Author Info

Corky

Joined 2005/05/24
Visited 2026/09/24

Status: user

MORE STORIES

Donald Trump and the Age of Evil (6 comments) ...

Xi Jinping Lays Out the New Rules for Trump (14 comments) ...

To Whom It May Concern - It's a Friday Music Thread! (22 comments) ...

Senate Democrats Detail How Trump Serves Fossil Fuel Industry (7 comments) ...

President Zelenskyy Addresses 2026 UN General Assembly (5 comments) ...

More

Alternate links: Google News | Twitter

Trump is an evil man.

[image or embed]

-- Jon Cooper (@joncooper-us.bsky.social) 6:00 PM Â· Feb 2, 2025

Comments

Admin's note: Participants in this discussion must follow the site's moderation policy. Profanity will be filtered. Abusive conduct is not allowed.

- That must be one of the best portraits of DJT ever at the link... it should hang in the WH after he's gone. -

;;

"If, as the philosopher Susan Nieman writes, evil is not simply the opposite of good but inimical to it, if the aim of evil is to destroy all moral distinctions, then Trump qualifies as evil.

Morality, for Trump, is for losers. All life is transactional. Self-interest and self-enrichment usurp all other considerations. No one else matters.

In her new book, "Call It Evil: Understanding the Trump Era," Neiman argues that evil "isn't cruelty but something much worse: the ideas that allow cruelty to become ordinary."

She continues:(more at the thread link)

#1 | Posted by Corky at 2026-09-25 10:36 PM | Reply

"Concepts of fairness, decorum, justice and empathy are imploded by the Trump administration. His threat to annihilate Iran " i.e. carry out genocide " announced of all places at the United Nations, is greeted with indifference by a public rendered numb by his moral vacuity.

"Once the supremacy of self-interest is enshrined as commonsense realism rather than a philosophical idea, moral capacities like empathy and shame become not just nave but suspect," Neiman writes.

"Sadists exist and cause no end of pain. But the most common forms of evil arise from the view that only fools believe in anything but their own advantage."

;;

"the supremacy of self-interest" is what sets rwingers apart from just about everyone else; as long as they are ok, that's all that matters.

JC wept.

#2 | Posted by Corky at 2026-09-25 10:47 PM | Reply

Yes, Donald Trump is evil. Damn, who are you waiting for? Hannibal Lecter?

#3 | Posted by Zed at 2026-09-26 09:20 AM | Reply | Newsworthy 1

Which brings up the odd thought: If Trump were caught eating people, would BILL care? Or would he say that Trump was chosen by God to eat people?

#4 | Posted by Zed at 2026-09-26 09:49 AM | Reply | Newsworthy 1

"Evil" is simply the creation of chaos from order (under the guise of bringing order) and the deliberate infliction of mental and physical pain in doing so.

Netanyahu and his puppet Trump fit this definition more than anyone on Earth.

#5 | Posted by pumpkinhead at 2026-09-26 10:44 AM | Reply

"the deliberate (and affectionate) infliction of mental and physical pain in doing so"

Tweaked that a bit.

#6 | Posted by Zed at 2026-09-26 10:53 AM | Reply

Post a comment

The following HTML tags are allowed in comments: a href, b, i, p, br, ul, ol, li and blockquote. Others will be stripped out. Participants in this discussion must follow the site's moderation policy. Profanity will be filtered. Abusive conduct is not allowed.

Anyone can join this site and make comments. To post this comment, you must sign it with your Drudge Retort username. If you can't remember your username or password, use the lost password form to request it.
Username:
Password:

Home | Breaking News | Comments | User Blogs | Stats | Back Page | RSS Feed | RSS Spec | DMCA Compliance | Privacy
Drudge Retort