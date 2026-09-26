Donald Trump and the Age of Evil

- That must be one of the best portraits of DJT ever at the link... it should hang in the WH after he's gone. -



;;



"If, as the philosopher Susan Nieman writes, evil is not simply the opposite of good but inimical to it, if the aim of evil is to destroy all moral distinctions, then Trump qualifies as evil.



Morality, for Trump, is for losers. All life is transactional. Self-interest and self-enrichment usurp all other considerations. No one else matters.



In her new book, "Call It Evil: Understanding the Trump Era," Neiman argues that evil "isn't cruelty but something much worse: the ideas that allow cruelty to become ordinary."



She continues:(more at the thread link)

