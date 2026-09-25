Xi Jinping Lays Out the New Rules for Trump

"Xi invoked the phrase in his meeting with Trump in Beijing in May, asking the US president how he planned to avoid it.



Xi also extolled his personal relationship with his American counterpart, saying:



"President Trump and I have respect for each other. We have built personal rapport and stayed in touch."



"Despite the trade war between the two countries, Chinese imports have continue to surge into the US. China is on course to run a $1tn trade deficit for the second year running."



;;



Imagine what sort of a low-life character one has to be to have, 'great respect' for DJT... even if you are just placating his ego.



Most Corrupt Countries (higher the number the more corrupt)



tradingeconomics.com

