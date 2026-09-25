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Friday, September 25, 2026

Xi Jinping Lays Out the New Rules for Trump

Xi Jinping has called for extensive cooperation with Washington to avoid the "Thucydides trap" that could put the US and China on a military collision course amid rising tensions over artificial intelligence, trade and Taiwan.

Posted by Corky at 07:30 PM | 5 COMMENTS | permalink | Comment on This Entry |

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Corky

Joined 2005/05/24
Visited 2026/09/24

Status: user

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When Xi invokes the Thucydides Trap, as he did again today, he means he sees China as the rising power and the U.S. as the declining power. Kinda weird for an American president to just let that go, especially in remarks delivered in the White House. But these are not normal times.

-- Michael McFaul (@mcfaulmike.bsky.social) 2:13 PM Â· Sep 24, 2026

Comments

Admin's note: Participants in this discussion must follow the site's moderation policy. Profanity will be filtered. Abusive conduct is not allowed.

"Xi invoked the phrase in his meeting with Trump in Beijing in May, asking the US president how he planned to avoid it.

Xi also extolled his personal relationship with his American counterpart, saying:

"President Trump and I have respect for each other. We have built personal rapport and stayed in touch."

"Despite the trade war between the two countries, Chinese imports have continue to surge into the US. China is on course to run a $1tn trade deficit for the second year running."

;;

Imagine what sort of a low-life character one has to be to have, 'great respect' for DJT... even if you are just placating his ego.

Most Corrupt Countries (higher the number the more corrupt)

tradingeconomics.com

#1 | Posted by Corky at 2026-09-24 04:31 PM | Reply

One thing I found interesting about this meeting of Pres Trump and Pres Xi ...

Initially, both sides were planning to bring major Tech Execs to the meeting.

Then in the last day or so, China seemed to have pulled out of that aspect of the meeting.

So, no tête-à-tête between the US tech execs and the Chinese tech execs.

That apparent last minute change left Pres Trump with a roomful of tech-execs, but no one for them to alk to or with.

As I mentioned... interesting.

Why the apparent last-minute change by the Chinese delegation?



#2 | Posted by LampLighter at 2026-09-24 08:51 PM | Reply

No Chinese CEOs on state dinner guest list
apnews.com

... The White House list of more than 130 invited guests for the state dinner includes plenty of American tech giants, but Chinese CEOs are conspicuously missing.

U.S. and Chinese planners did discuss including several executives from some notable Chinese companies, according to a person familiar with the planning for the state visit who was not authorized to comment publicly.

One obstacle that came up during the negotiations for the state visits was that the U.S. side was slow to suggest protocols and clarify what roles the Chinese CEOs would have in the state visit, the person said.

The White House did not respond to a request for comment. ...


#3 | Posted by LampLighter at 2026-09-24 08:57 PM | Reply

I wonder what Xi thought of piggy showing him the picture of the auto pen he put up for Biden

America has a case of explosive diarrhea during the middle of sunday mass for a president

#4 | Posted by truthhurts at 2026-09-24 09:02 PM | Reply

At this point, imo, it is too early to understand what may have occurred in the meeting, aside from the usual lies spouted by Pres Trump.

But, going into this meeting, Pres Xi had shown himself to be a leader concerned about the ~long term,~ and Pres Trump has shown himself to be a leader of ~what can you do for me now.~

#5 | Posted by LampLighter at 2026-09-24 11:27 PM | Reply

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