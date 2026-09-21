ICE Shoots Another Man in Austin

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Monday, September 21, 2026
Little is known about why 29-year-old Wilber Rafael Garces Perez was shot Sunday. Earlier this year ICE shot and killed a father of three who they said was not their target. Sunday's victim is believed to be in serious condition, though his family has said they are not being given details nor are they being allowed to visit him. "This is a terrible incident that we were hoping to avoid in our community," [Austin Councilmember Mike ] Siegel said. "My hope today is that we can investigate what happened, and if an (Immigration and Customs Enforcement) officer committed a crime that they will be fully prosecuted, and then we can hope to restore some semblance of law and order in this country."
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