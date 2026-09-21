ICE Shoots Another Man in Austin

"Congressman Greg Casar, a Democrat who represents Austin, demanded an independent investigation into Sunday's shooting.



"Over and over, ICE has shot people and then lied about what happened," Casar said in a news release, referencing the deadly shooting of Renee Good in Minneapolis earlier this year.



Video footage has disproved DHS's claims that Good was trying to run over ICE agents with her vehicle.



"We can see the lies with our own eyes. We will demand truth, transparency and accountability," Casar said.



Sunday's ICE shooting is at least the second to happen this year in Texas.



In July, federal immigration agents in Houston shot and killed Lorenzo Salgado Araujo, a 52-year-old Mexican national father of three."



Salgado Araujo was killed after agents attempted to conduct a traffi