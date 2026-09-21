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Monday, September 21, 2026

ICE Shoots Another Man in Austin

Little is known about why 29-year-old Wilber Rafael Garces Perez was shot Sunday. Earlier this year ICE shot and killed a father of three who they said was not their target. Sunday's victim is believed to be in serious condition, though his family has said they are not being given details nor are they being allowed to visit him. "This is a terrible incident that we were hoping to avoid in our community," [Austin Councilmember Mike ] Siegel said. "My hope today is that we can investigate what happened, and if an (Immigration and Customs Enforcement) officer committed a crime that they will be fully prosecuted, and then we can hope to restore some semblance of law and order in this country."

Posted by Corky at 11:30 AM | 4 COMMENTS | permalink | Comment on This Entry |

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Corky

Joined 2005/05/24
Visited 2026/09/21

Status: user

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Wilber Rafael Garces Perez was making a door dash delivery. Every time they get away with this it guarantees it will happen again. #AbolishICE

[image or embed]

-- The Tennessee Holler (@thetnholler.bsky.social) 9:54 PM Â· Sep 20, 2026

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"Congressman Greg Casar, a Democrat who represents Austin, demanded an independent investigation into Sunday's shooting.

"Over and over, ICE has shot people and then lied about what happened," Casar said in a news release, referencing the deadly shooting of Renee Good in Minneapolis earlier this year.

Video footage has disproved DHS's claims that Good was trying to run over ICE agents with her vehicle.

"We can see the lies with our own eyes. We will demand truth, transparency and accountability," Casar said.

Sunday's ICE shooting is at least the second to happen this year in Texas.

In July, federal immigration agents in Houston shot and killed Lorenzo Salgado Araujo, a 52-year-old Mexican national father of three."

Salgado Araujo was killed after agents attempted to conduct a traffi

#1 | Posted by Corky at 2026-09-20 09:55 PM | Reply

... "Over and over, ICE has shot people and then lied about what happened," ...

Well, yeah.

And I am sure that AG Blanche will be right on top of those egregious violations of the rights of Americans.


/s

#2 | Posted by LampLighter at 2026-09-20 09:58 PM | Reply

Later in the video, the man is seen handcuffed while officers cut his shirt, exposing a gunshot wound on his back.

At least he didn't nine bullets in the back like that dude in Minneapolis.

#3 | Posted by Reinheitsgebot at 2026-09-20 10:19 PM | Reply

imo, these ~events~ are just Pres Trump's private militia (a.k.a. ICE) warming up for the future that Pres Trump envisions.

Where his power over Americans is unchallenged.


#4 | Posted by LampLighter at 2026-09-20 10:24 PM | Reply

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