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Sunday, September 20, 2026

Russia Seizes Assets of Swiss Food Giant Nestle and Three French Firms

Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a decree Thursday to take control of the Russian assets of Swiss food giant Nestle and three French groups, citing hostile actions by "unfriendly" countries.

Posted by Corky at 12:30 PM | 12 COMMENTS | permalink | Comment on This Entry |

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Corky

Joined 2005/05/24
Visited 2026/09/17

Status: user

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Putin confiscates Nestle, Auchan assets in Russia. Russian President Vladimir Putin on Sept. 17 signed a decree confiscating the assets of several international companies, including Nestle and Auchan.

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-- The Kyiv Independent (@kyivindependent.com) 12:58 AM Â· Sep 18, 2026

Comments

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article version:

www.cnbc.com

#1 | Posted by Corky at 2026-09-19 07:33 PM | Reply

I don't shed any tears for Nestle.

#2 | Posted by Dbt2 at 2026-09-19 07:41 PM | Reply

Yeah, but it's NATO he's threatening.

Physically and fiscally.


#3 | Posted by Corky at 2026-09-19 07:45 PM | Reply

3. I understand that.

My point stands. Sorry that Nestle is collateral damage.

www.aljazeera.com

#4 | Posted by Dbt2 at 2026-09-19 08:37 PM | Reply

And here I thought I had said yes, I agree about Nestle.

But that which assets Vlad was stealing wasn't the point.

#5 | Posted by Corky at 2026-09-19 09:01 PM | Reply

Sorry, I read over the "yeah."

#6 | Posted by Dbt2 at 2026-09-19 09:16 PM | Reply

Via Wikipedia.

Nestle operations in Russia: Following the invasion of Ukraine, Nestle faced backlash for maintaining essential food operations in Russia rather than pulling out entirely, leading to its designation by Ukraine as an international sponsor of war.

#7 | Posted by Dbt2 at 2026-09-19 09:20 PM | Reply

As the Good Doctor Hunter Thompson said, "Lie down with pigs, and they'll call you a swine every time."

#8 | Posted by Dbt2 at 2026-09-19 09:20 PM | Reply | Newsworthy 1

I mean, not to ruin the party, but the headline might as well have said United HealthCare.

Controversies of Nestle.

en.wikipedia.org

#9 | Posted by Dbt2 at 2026-09-19 09:23 PM | Reply

Putin is running out of easy money to finance the war and keep the Kremlin elite loyal, so Moscow is reaching for assets it never created.

Sounds like Ro Khanna.

#10 | Posted by oneironaut at 2026-09-19 09:38 PM | Reply

#10

More Whataboutism logical fallacies from our local Logical Fallacy Factory.

#11 | Posted by Corky at 2026-09-20 10:51 AM | Reply | Newsworthy 1

Dotard says half-scoop repaid Russian oligarch for wedding party

abcnews.com

#12 | Posted by reinheitsgebot at 2026-09-20 01:50 PM | Reply

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