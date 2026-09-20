"Many unaccompanied children are facing the prospect of a forced return to dangerous situations in their countries of origin, particularly in Central America, including Guatemala, Honduras and El Salvador, or even places as unstable as Afghanistan.



Many have relatives in the US whom they could live with, who are vetted by the government and are known as sponsors.



But the second Trump administration has severely restricted this from happening, either through new bureaucratic methods that keep children in custody until they can be deported, or by making prospective sponsors too scared of ICE to come forward.



Adults and families embroiled in the immigration system are subject to potential detention by DHS, while unaccompanied children are supposed to be quickly transferred from that department's agencies into the custody of ORR."



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Visitor and 1Nut want to know if they get Bonuses for signing up with ICE now.

