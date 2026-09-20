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Sunday, September 20, 2026

Stephen Miller Leads Push to Accelerate Removal of Migrant Children

Key White House loyalist orchestrating multi-agency effort condemned by critics as cruel and racist

Posted by Corky at 09:31 AM | 7 COMMENTS | permalink | Comment on This Entry |

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Corky

Joined 2005/05/24
Visited 2026/09/17

Status: user

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Alternate links: Google News | Twitter

"Trump ally Stephen Miller leads sweeping push to accelerate removal of migrant children" www.theguardian.com/us-news/2026 ... (cartoon from the archives)

[image or embed]

-- Ann Telnaes (@anntelnaes.bsky.social) 9:21 AM Â· Sep 19, 2026

Comments

Admin's note: Participants in this discussion must follow the site's moderation policy. Profanity will be filtered. Abusive conduct is not allowed.

"Many unaccompanied children are facing the prospect of a forced return to dangerous situations in their countries of origin, particularly in Central America, including Guatemala, Honduras and El Salvador, or even places as unstable as Afghanistan.

Many have relatives in the US whom they could live with, who are vetted by the government and are known as sponsors.

But the second Trump administration has severely restricted this from happening, either through new bureaucratic methods that keep children in custody until they can be deported, or by making prospective sponsors too scared of ICE to come forward.

Adults and families embroiled in the immigration system are subject to potential detention by DHS, while unaccompanied children are supposed to be quickly transferred from that department's agencies into the custody of ORR."

;;

Visitor and 1Nut want to know if they get Bonuses for signing up with ICE now.

#1 | Posted by Corky at 2026-09-19 02:07 PM | Reply

I guess he can't ---- them, so he's going to ---- them.

#2 | Posted by LegallyYourDead at 2026-09-19 08:33 PM | Reply

Thx to Rogers for the apt cartoon.

#3 | Posted by Corky at 2026-09-20 10:46 AM | Reply

"Are there no concentration camps? Are there no Terrorist Confinement Centers? The slaughterhouses.. are they not still in operation?"
- Miller McScrooge

#4 | Posted by donnerboy at 2026-09-20 12:39 PM | Reply

Trump ally? Try trump's puppet master, who is, of course, Kevin Roberts puppet.

What a MFing state we're all in.

#5 | Posted by Yodagirl at 2026-09-20 01:53 PM | Reply

What a MFing state we're all in.

#5 | POSTED BY YODAGIRL

Yup! Hang in there yodagirl!

Accountability is coming. You can tell because the rats are scurrying about smartly trying to inflict as much cruelty and insert as much chaos into the system as they can before they are tarred and feathered run out on a rail.

#6 | Posted by donnerboy at 2026-09-20 02:16 PM | Reply

Thanks DB, I'm hang'n. There's a collection of admin, scotus, heritage and trump I'd like to see jammed into a standing room only cage and put on display on Pennsylvania Ave for a week in July.

#7 | Posted by Yodagirl at 2026-09-20 02:46 PM | Reply

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