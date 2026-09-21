Ukraine Fires over 1,000 Drones at Russia, 100s at Moscow

Diesel fuel explained

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U.S. petroleum refineries produce most of the diesel fuel the United States consumes. Most of the diesel fuel consumed in the United States is distillate fuel with a sulfur content of 15 parts per million or less, which is called ultra-low sulfur distillate or ULSD. ULSD is used as diesel fuel and as heating oil. Biomass-based diesel fuels (biodiesel and renewable diesel) also contribute to the supply of diesel fuel.



In 2025, U.S. refineries produced about 1.76 billion barrels (73.80 billion gallons) of ULSD.



Total ULSD consumption in the United States for all uses was about 1.42 billion barrels (59.56 billion gallons). Although ULSD production was higher than ULSD consumption, the United States imported about 0.06 billion barrels (2.40 billion gallons) of ULSD, and about 84% of those imports were from Canada.



In 2025, total ULSD imports were equal to about 4% of total ULSD consumption in the United States. The United States exported about 0.40 billion barrels (16.77 billion gallons) of ULSD in 2025. You can find more information in our Petroleum Supply Monthly. ...