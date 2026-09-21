Ukraine Fires over 1,000 Drones at Russia, 100s at Moscow

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Monday, September 21, 2026
Ukrainian forces fired more than 1,000 drones at Russia overnight, including hundreds that were launched toward Moscow, officials said Sunday, as the Kremlin was wrapping up the third and last day of its parliamentary elections.
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