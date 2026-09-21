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Monday, September 21, 2026

Ukraine Fires over 1,000 Drones at Russia, 100s at Moscow

Ukrainian forces fired more than 1,000 drones at Russia overnight, including hundreds that were launched toward Moscow, officials said Sunday, as the Kremlin was wrapping up the third and last day of its parliamentary elections.

Posted by Corky at 10:31 PM | 13 COMMENTS | permalink | Comment on This Entry |

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Corky

Joined 2005/05/24
Visited 2026/09/21

Status: user

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Alternate links: Google News | Twitter

Moscow mayor reports intercepting 1,600 drones during 'unprecedented' attack, accusing Ukraine of election interference.

[image or embed]

-- Al Jazeera English (@aljazeera.com) 3:30 AM Â· Sep 20, 2026

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Ukraine seems to be launching an attack on Russia that looks to be unprecedented.

For example ...

Ukrainian drones and missiles target Moscow, oil refinery in deadly attack: Officials
abcnews.com

... Plumes of smoke rose over Moscow on Sunday morning after a Ukrainian drone and missile attack on the city in which a major oil refinery was among the targets, according to the Russian capital's mayor.

Mayor Sergey Sobyanin said in posts to Telegram that 450 Ukrainian drones were shot down while heading toward the capital on Saturday night into Sunday morning, describing the latest attack as "unprecedented."

"Several drones did reach the territory of the Moscow Oil Refinery, and one hit a residential building. There were no fatalities," Sobyanin wrote, suggesting that the attack was "clearly planned to disrupt" the ongoing Russian parliamentary elections, voting in which is due to end on Sunday. ...



#1 | Posted by LampLighter at 2026-09-20 10:18 PM | Reply

Going after Diesel refineries.

The purpose is to make the world suffer, and help Democrats in the mid terms,

Ukraine wants more than it's getting from Trump.

#2 | Posted by oneironaut at 2026-09-20 11:03 PM | Reply

@#2 ... The purpose is to make the world suffer ...

You mean like the effect of Pres Trump's whimsical war against Iran?

That purpose of raising gas and diesel prices?


Is that why Pres Trump has effectively closed the shipping through the Strait of Hormuz?

#3 | Posted by LampLighter at 2026-09-20 11:22 PM | Reply

Diesel is $7.56 here... that's up there.

#4 | Posted by REDIAL at 2026-09-20 11:31 PM | Reply

@#4 ... that's up there. ...

imo, that may be an understatement.


Take a look at where diesel fuel is used. ...

#5 | Posted by LampLighter at 2026-09-20 11:50 PM | Reply

Take a look at where diesel fuel is used. ...

Class 1 railroads are typically one of the biggest users.

#6 | Posted by REDIAL at 2026-09-20 11:57 PM | Reply

Diesel fuel explained
www.eia.gov

... Where does the diesel fuel consumed in the United States get produced?

U.S. petroleum refineries produce most of the diesel fuel the United States consumes. Most of the diesel fuel consumed in the United States is distillate fuel with a sulfur content of 15 parts per million or less, which is called ultra-low sulfur distillate or ULSD. ULSD is used as diesel fuel and as heating oil. Biomass-based diesel fuels (biodiesel and renewable diesel) also contribute to the supply of diesel fuel.

In 2025, U.S. refineries produced about 1.76 billion barrels (73.80 billion gallons) of ULSD.

Total ULSD consumption in the United States for all uses was about 1.42 billion barrels (59.56 billion gallons). Although ULSD production was higher than ULSD consumption, the United States imported about 0.06 billion barrels (2.40 billion gallons) of ULSD, and about 84% of those imports were from Canada.

In 2025, total ULSD imports were equal to about 4% of total ULSD consumption in the United States. The United States exported about 0.40 billion barrels (16.77 billion gallons) of ULSD in 2025. You can find more information in our Petroleum Supply Monthly. ...


[see the article for links]


#7 | Posted by LampLighter at 2026-09-21 02:20 AM | Reply

You mean like the effect of Pres Trump's whimsical war against Iran?

No the purpose of Trumps ware is different than Ukraines its not complicated by your biases.

For instance Churchill kept bombing Berlin, civilian bombing, hence a war crime no? Hitler (Putin) refused to be baited. He didn't want to bomb London or England.

But Churchill kept bombing Berlin, until Hitler issued a final warning. Churchill didn't stop. Then Hitler launched bombs on London a small campaign as not enough planes since bombing cities had never been part of the plans. But ever since the propaganda lie gets told that Germany attacked England and even that it wanted to invade.
It was in this way Churchill to escalated the war.

#8 | Posted by oneironaut at 2026-09-21 08:52 AM | Reply

That may be the weirdest take on the Battle of Britain that I've ever read.

#9 | Posted by sitzkrieg at 2026-09-21 09:02 AM | Reply

For instance Churchill kept bombing Berlin

#8 | POSTED BY ONEIRONAUT

The first British bombing of Berlin was sheer accident.

In a rage, Hitler ordered the focus of Luftwaffe bombing to be re-directed to British cities.

#10 | Posted by Zed at 2026-09-21 09:39 AM | Reply

It was in this way Churchill to escalated the war.

#8 | POSTED BY ONEIRONAUT

Well, you've never denied being a fascist.

How many people were killed in the Holocaust?

Approximately.

#11 | Posted by Zed at 2026-09-21 09:41 AM | Reply | Newsworthy 1

That may be the weirdest take on the Battle of Britain that I've ever read.

#9 | Posted by sitzkrieg

You misspelled stupidest.

In any case, is this where we find our favorite Chinese migrant librul is a Nazi sympathizer?

#12 | Posted by jpw at 2026-09-21 09:59 AM | Reply

If you want to blame the Brits (and also the French) for WWII, I'd suggest going with the Treaty of Versailles.

There are lots of examples in war where a small miscalculation had big impacts. Like accidentally bombing civilians instead of military facilities.

Nazi sympathizer?

He's already a well established Putin sympathizer. Call him moscowsnot.

#13 | Posted by horstngraben at 2026-09-21 11:02 AM | Reply

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