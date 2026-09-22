Drudge Retort: The Other Side of the News
Tuesday, September 22, 2026

Did Ayn Rand Plant the Ideological Seed That Trumpism Is Harvesting Today?

From a killer she once called an "ideal man" to a political movement built around radical self-interest, the roots of today's assault on government run deeper and darker than most Americans realize.

Posted by Corky at 01:33 PM | 16 COMMENTS | permalink | Comment on This Entry |

Menu

Front Page
Breaking News
Comments
Flagged Comments
Recently Flagged
User Blogs
Write a Blog Entry
Create a Poll
Edit Account
Weekly Digest
Stats Page
RSS Feed
Back Page

Subscriptions

Read the Retort using RSS.

Drudge Retort RSS feed RSS Feed

Author Info

Corky

Joined 2005/05/24
Visited 2026/09/22

Status: user

MORE STORIES

Did Ayn Rand Plant the Ideological Seed That Trumpism Is Harvesting Today? (16 comments) ...

Ukraine Fires over 1,000 Drones at Russia, 100s at Moscow (19 comments) ...

ICE Shoots Another Man in Austin (7 comments) ...

Trump Vows to Form 'AI Force' (13 comments) ...

Christianity Is NOT About Going to Heaven When You Die (46 comments) ...

More

Alternate links: Google News | Twitter

She predicted all of it

[image or embed]

-- alternet.org (@alternet.org) 7:09 AM Â· Sep 22, 2026

Comments

Admin's note: Participants in this discussion must follow the site's moderation policy. Profanity will be filtered. Abusive conduct is not allowed.

"The model here is straightforward: government is something to be exploited for personal gain not public service, because government is essentially an evil thing.

So, load it up with incompetents, suck up as much money as you can, and leave the mess to the Democrats:

" Three Republican presidents borrowed over $35 trillion, put it all on the national credit card, just to hand all that money to the billionaires who fund their campaigns and sustain their lavish lifestyles.

" Republicans in Congress have thrown millions off of food stamps (SNAP) and Medicaid and refuse to fix Social Security or Medicare.

" Trump just discarded many of our pollution rules, a move that will lead to more cancers and asthma among our children.

" Bob Kennedy saluted putting cancer-causing chemicals on our food supply.

" Anything Putin wants from Trump he gets.

" They're selling off public lands and destroying our park system like there's no tomorrow, while rewriting America's history into a white supremacist fantasy.

" Miller's ICE goons are murdering Americans and getting away with it while imprisoning brown-skinned people without due process.

" Trump has made billions since becoming president through crypto scams and bets on his own war proclamations.

And that's just the beginning. Which is causing millions of Americans, scratching their heads in wonder, to ask:

"Where did this anti-American-government insanity come from, and how did it come to seize control of the entire Republican Party?"

It all started with the Libertarians:" MORE at the link

#1 | Posted by Corky at 2026-09-21 09:14 PM | Reply

Conservatives have been fighting back against progress and civil rights since before I was born.

Fox News kicked their cause into high gear.

Trump is a product of a sick and stupid society.

#2 | Posted by ClownShack at 2026-09-21 09:23 PM | Reply

Piggy is the logical and inevitable endpoint for conservative philosophy.

that isn't even doubtful or controversial.

If your philosophy is the lifting up of the individual in a capitalist society and believes greed is good, the inevitable end point is a greedy, corrupt fascist.

#3 | Posted by truthhurts at 2026-09-21 09:32 PM | Reply

Ideology? Anyone try to read that self-centered nonsense? It makes Finnegan's Wake sound like Dr. Seuss.

#4 | Posted by LegallyYourDead at 2026-09-21 09:38 PM | Reply

"Reporter Mark Ames documents how, back in the 1940s, a real estate lobbying group came up with the idea of creating a new political party to justify deregulating the real estate and finance industries so they could make more money.

This new Libertarian Party would give an ideological and political cover to their goal of becoming government-free, and they developed an elaborate pretense of governing philosophy around it."

-

"In 1980, billionaire David Koch ran for vice president on the newly formed Libertarian Party ticket.

His platform included calls to privatize the Post Office, close public schools, give Medicare and Medicaid to big insurance companies, end food and housing support and all other forms of "welfare," deregulate all corporate oversight while shutting down the EPA and FDA, and selling off much of the federal government's land and other assets to billionaires and big corporations.

Reagan, who won that 1980 election, embraced this view in his inaugural address, saying, "[G]overnment is not the solution to our problem; government is the problem."

He then doubled down on the idea by beginning the systematic process of gutting and crippling governmental institutions that historically had supported working people and the middle class."

==

"The child-killer who inspired a movement
Reagan wasn't just echoing the Libertarian vision; he was also endorsing Ayn Rand's "Objectivist" view of the world, which traces its roots to a murderous psychopath in 1927.

Back in 2015, Donald Trump told USA Today's Kirsten Powers that his favorite book was Ayn Rand's raped-girl-decides-she-likes-it novel, "The Fountainhead."

"It relates to business, beauty, life and inner emotions," he told Powers. "That book relates to ... everything."

Ayn Rand's novels have animated libertarian Republicans like former Speaker of the House of Representatives and current Fox News board member Paul Ryan, who required interns to read her books when they joined his staff.

Powers added, "He [Trump]," told her that he "identified with Howard Roark, the novel's idealistic protagonist who designs skyscrapers and rages against the establishment."

more at the thread link

#5 | Posted by Corky at 2026-09-21 09:38 PM | Reply

"A return to sanity

In the 1930s through the 1960s, Franklin Delano Roosevelt, Harry Truman, Dwight Eisenhower and JFK/LBJ put America back together after the First Republican Great Depression and built the largest and wealthiest middle class in the history of the world at the time.

Today, 45 years of Ayn Rand's ideas being put into practice by libertarian Republicans from Reagan to Bush to Trump have gutted the middle class, made a handful of oligarchs wealthier than any kings or Pharaohs in the history of the world, and brought a whole new generation of predators, hustlers, and grifters into the GOP.

And then there's Trump's war against Iran, his theft of Venezuela's oil and gold, his attacks on NATO and threats against Greenland, his cutting off weapons to Ukraine, his cashing in on the presidency in ways that clearly violate the Constitution, and his and the GOP's multiple efforts to rig our elections.

There's a popular meme going around the internet these days that says:

"If a monkey hoarded more bananas than it could eat while most of the other monkeys starved, scientists would study that monkey to find out what the heck was wrong with it. When humans do it, we put them on the cover of Forbes."

If America is to survive as a functioning democratic republic, we must repudiate the "greed is good" ideology of Ayn Rand and libertarianism, get billionaires and their money out of politics, stop Trump and his lickspittles, and rebuild our civil institutions.

That starts with waking Americans up to the incredible damage that 45 years of Rand's writings and libertarian "Reagan Republicans" have done to this country and giving Congress to Democrats who'll actually investigate and prosecute these crimes against both democracy and our nation itself.

And that starts with checking your voter registration at vote.org and making a plan today to be sure your vote is both cast and counted.

Tag, we're it!"

#6 | Posted by Corky at 2026-09-21 09:58 PM | Reply | Newsworthy 1

-If a monkey hoarded more bananas than it could eat while most of the other monkeys starved, scientists would study that monkey to find out what the heck was wrong with it.

do you suppose that scientists actually studied that? Because that's yet another reason why so many are anti-education and anti-research.

and suppose they did study that, what did they learn about the monkey who hoarded the bananas?

What was the reward?

#7 | Posted by eberly at 2026-09-21 10:28 PM | Reply

Alyssa Rosenbaum. Ayn Rand's real name was a full blooded fascist that hid behind the libertarian label. Also one of the ugliest peoplr that walked the earth, which drove her evil.

#8 | Posted by a_monson at 2026-09-21 10:45 PM | Reply | Newsworthy 1


Franklin Delano Roosevelt, Harry Truman, Dwight Eisenhower and JFK/LBJ put America back together after the First Republican Great Depression and built the largest and wealthiest middle class in the history of the world at the time.

This take will ignore the destruction they caused to the country that is coming after they move onto Valhalla.

#9 | Posted by oneironaut at 2026-09-22 12:23 AM | Reply


If America is to survive as a functioning democratic republic, we must repudiate the "greed is good" ideology of Ayn Rand and libertarianism, get billionaires and their money out of politics, stop Trump and his lickspittles, and rebuild our civil institutions.

Since its in quotes please show me in where shes ever stated "geed is good"? Rational self-interest isn't greed.


-If a monkey hoarded more bananas than it could eat while most of the other monkeys starved, scientists would study that monkey to find out what the heck was wrong with it.

What fantasy mind experiment is this modelling? What majority of Americans are starving?

#10 | Posted by oneironaut at 2026-09-22 12:27 AM | Reply

America has always been Land Speculators, Enslavers.

The Default is to seek Quick Wealth. It's a Seeming Cultural Value.

It's Exalted by the Poor against their Own Self Interest, but to point that out Triggers Intense Indignation.

Trump plays this like a Violin. I'm not sure why It Works.

In the Old South, Poor Whites Fought to the Death for Slaves they didn't own and Never Would.

Similar Energy....

#11 | Posted by Effeteposer at 2026-09-22 12:30 AM | Reply | Newsworthy 1

This take will ignore the destruction they (FDR, etc.) caused to the country that is coming after they move onto Valhalla.

#9 | Posted by oneironaut at 2

You are so FOS.

By the way, the Holocaust may be the most documented event in human history.

Oh, and Hitler murdered his dogs while Goebbels murdered each and every one of his own children.

#12 | Posted by Zed at 2026-09-22 08:05 AM | Reply

What fantasy mind experiment is this modelling? What majority of Americans are starving?

#10 | Posted by oneironaut

Maybe it would help if you imagined crypto-bananas.

Fascist idiot.

#13 | Posted by Zed at 2026-09-22 08:06 AM | Reply

#10 | Posted by oneironaut

Why don't you tell us how that mean Mr. Churchill forced Hitler to invade Poland against his will?

#14 | Posted by Zed at 2026-09-22 08:24 AM | Reply

-Rational self-interest isn't greed.

There will always be greed.

In addition, there will always be a faction of people who call any financial gain greed.

#15 | Posted by eberly at 2026-09-22 09:33 AM | Reply

All fluff aside, Ayn Rand's core philosophical premises only work in an imaginary world of pure voluntary exchange; a world where there is no government intervention or centrally-driven market contortions. We currently exist in a Corporation State. That state is built upon a purposefully created foundation that includes insider information, regulatory loopholes, and political policy leaks that are keys to moving money and markets and forcing reactions from the plebeians that are both predictable and innocuous. That is what created Trump.

Rand's world is pure fantasy for this one. Rand's "hero" would be fundamentally opposed to the current system that is working exactly as designed. Both "Liberals" and "Conservatives" built it, continue to maintain it, and continuously benefit off of it. Basically, its a state-sponsored casino where there is only one rule to winning: proximity to power will always TRUMP intelligence and effort.

Trump is not Howard Roark. He is simply the average idiot's idea of the perfect human byproduct from a corrupt and failing system that everyone keeps pretending is actually "free".

"By the way, the Holocaust may be the most documented event in human history."
Palestinian Genocide: "Hold my beer".

#16 | Posted by pumpkinhead at 2026-09-22 11:44 AM | Reply | Newsworthy 3

Post a comment

The following HTML tags are allowed in comments: a href, b, i, p, br, ul, ol, li and blockquote. Others will be stripped out. Participants in this discussion must follow the site's moderation policy. Profanity will be filtered. Abusive conduct is not allowed.

Anyone can join this site and make comments. To post this comment, you must sign it with your Drudge Retort username. If you can't remember your username or password, use the lost password form to request it.
Username:
Password:

Home | Breaking News | Comments | User Blogs | Stats | Back Page | RSS Feed | RSS Spec | DMCA Compliance | Privacy
Drudge Retort