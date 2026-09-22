Did Ayn Rand Plant the Ideological Seed That Trumpism Is Harvesting Today?

"The model here is straightforward: government is something to be exploited for personal gain not public service, because government is essentially an evil thing.



So, load it up with incompetents, suck up as much money as you can, and leave the mess to the Democrats:



" Three Republican presidents borrowed over $35 trillion, put it all on the national credit card, just to hand all that money to the billionaires who fund their campaigns and sustain their lavish lifestyles.



" Republicans in Congress have thrown millions off of food stamps (SNAP) and Medicaid and refuse to fix Social Security or Medicare.



" Trump just discarded many of our pollution rules, a move that will lead to more cancers and asthma among our children.



" Bob Kennedy saluted putting cancer-causing chemicals on our food supply.



" Anything Putin wants from Trump he gets.



" They're selling off public lands and destroying our park system like there's no tomorrow, while rewriting America's history into a white supremacist fantasy.



" Miller's ICE goons are murdering Americans and getting away with it while imprisoning brown-skinned people without due process.



" Trump has made billions since becoming president through crypto scams and bets on his own war proclamations.



And that's just the beginning. Which is causing millions of Americans, scratching their heads in wonder, to ask:



"Where did this anti-American-government insanity come from, and how did it come to seize control of the entire Republican Party?"



It all started with the Libertarians:" MORE at the link