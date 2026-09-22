Did Ayn Rand Plant the Ideological Seed That Trumpism Is Harvesting Today?

"Reporter Mark Ames documents how, back in the 1940s, a real estate lobbying group came up with the idea of creating a new political party to justify deregulating the real estate and finance industries so they could make more money.
This new Libertarian Party would give an ideological and political cover to their goal of becoming government-free, and they developed an elaborate pretense of governing philosophy around it."
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"In 1980, billionaire David Koch ran for vice president on the newly formed Libertarian Party ticket.
His platform included calls to privatize the Post Office, close public schools, give Medicare and Medicaid to big insurance companies, end food and housing support and all other forms of "welfare," deregulate all corporate oversight while shutting down the EPA and FDA, and selling off much of the federal government's land and other assets to billionaires and big corporations.
Reagan, who won that 1980 election, embraced this view in his inaugural address, saying, "[G]overnment is not the solution to our problem; government is the problem."
He then doubled down on the idea by beginning the systematic process of gutting and crippling governmental institutions that historically had supported working people and the middle class."
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"The child-killer who inspired a movement
Reagan wasn't just echoing the Libertarian vision; he was also endorsing Ayn Rand's "Objectivist" view of the world, which traces its roots to a murderous psychopath in 1927.
Back in 2015, Donald Trump told USA Today's Kirsten Powers that his favorite book was Ayn Rand's raped-girl-decides-she-likes-it novel, "The Fountainhead."
"It relates to business, beauty, life and inner emotions," he told Powers. "That book relates to ... everything."
Ayn Rand's novels have animated libertarian Republicans like former Speaker of the House of Representatives and current Fox News board member Paul Ryan, who required interns to read her books when they joined his staff.
Powers added, "He [Trump]," told her that he "identified with Howard Roark, the novel's idealistic protagonist who designs skyscrapers and rages against the establishment."
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