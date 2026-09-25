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Friday, September 25, 2026

Senate Democrats Detail How Trump Serves Fossil Fuel Industry

"Our new report exposes this old-fashioned corruption, by a thuggish government and a desperate industry, that is squeezing every last dollar out of Americans' pocketbooks while they still can."

Posted by Corky at 07:30 AM | 3 COMMENTS | permalink | Comment on This Entry |

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Corky

Joined 2005/05/24
Visited 2026/09/24

Status: user

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During the campaign, Trump promised oil executives a big return on their investment if they raised $1 billion. That raised serious corruption concerns to us even then, and it looks even worse now that the industry is getting wins worth tens of billions.

[image or embed]

-- CREW (@citizensforethics.org) 1:42 PM Â· Aug 4, 2025

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"The fossil fuel industry and their allies bought their way into the Trump White House with hundreds of millions of dollars in political donations, after Trump promised fossil fuel bigwigs at a Mar-a-Lago fundraiser that he'd do anything and everything they wanted, for the right price," Whitehouse said in a statement.

"Now, their minions run the government from the inside, driving up energy bills to deliver payouts to the donors that put Trump back in office," he continued.

"Our new report exposes this old-fashioned corruption, by a thuggish government and a desperate industry, that is squeezing every last dollar out of Americans' pocketbooks while they still can."

Sen. Whitehouse outlines the quid pro quo:

www.youtube.com

#1 | Posted by Corky at 2026-09-24 06:14 PM | Reply

@#1 ... "The fossil fuel industry and their allies bought their way into the Trump White House with hundreds of millions of dollars in political donations, after Trump promised fossil fuel bigwigs at a Mar-a-Lago fundraiser that he'd do anything and everything they wanted, for the right price," Whitehouse said in a statement. ...

From the cited article ...

... That's according to "The Billion Dollar Deal: How the Fossil Fuel Industry Bought the Trump Administration, Cashed In, and Left Americans to Pay the Price," a [PDF] report released Thursday by US Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) and Committee on Environment and Public Works Ranking Member Sheldon Whitehouse (D-RI). ...

A link to the cited PDF report is here: www.epw.senate.gov


#2 | Posted by LampLighter at 2026-09-24 06:45 PM | Reply

@#1 ... The fossil fuel industry and their allies bought their way into the Trump White House with hundreds of millions of dollars in political donations ...

Sadly, Big Oil do not seem to be the only ones who have purchased Pres Trump's occupancy of the Oval Office for their own benefit.

Indeed, that almost seems to be the norm for Pres Trump.


#3 | Posted by LampLighter at 2026-09-24 06:48 PM | Reply

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