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Saturday, September 26, 2026

Cattle Ranchers Complain About ICE

Three organizations representing thousands of ranchers in Texas, Oklahoma and Kansas issued a joint statement Friday warning operations by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement are disrupting the agricultural community and will make beef prices spike again.

Posted by reinheitsgebot at 11:31 AM | 5 COMMENTS | permalink | Comment on This Entry |

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reinheitsgebot

Joined 2006/11/29
Visited 2026/09/26

Status: user

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They voted overwhelmingly for Trump.

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-- Ron Filipkowski (@ronfilipkowski.bsky.social) 11:43 AM Â· Sep 25, 2026

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Admin's note: Participants in this discussion must follow the site's moderation policy. Profanity will be filtered. Abusive conduct is not allowed.

Keep voting for MAGAts, --------.

#1 | Posted by reinheitsgebot at 2026-09-26 01:19 AM | Reply

The raids focus around Dodge City, Garden City and Liberal. "About 22% of the nation's grain-fed beef supply sits in this region, according to the Kansas Livestock Association and the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Kansas statistics" (www.kcur.org).

#2 | Posted by Doc_Sarvis at 2026-09-26 08:36 AM | Reply

Those towns/cities? One has around a 54% Hispanic/Latino population; the others have over-60% Hispanic/Latino populations.

Plenty of raw material for those Kavanaugh Stops, eh, compadres?

#3 | Posted by Doc_Sarvis at 2026-09-26 09:23 AM | Reply

Never understood why people in agriculture voted for someone who told them ahead of time they would decimate their workforce if elected.

#4 | Posted by johnny_hotsauce at 2026-09-26 12:22 PM | Reply | Newsworthy 1

Is easy to understand if you realize magat scum are evil

#5 | Posted by truthhurts at 2026-09-26 12:26 PM | Reply

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