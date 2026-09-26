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Saturday, September 26, 2026

Bipartisan Russia Hawks Urge Trump to Pull Putin Invite to G20 Summit

A bipartisan group of 14 senators urged President Donald Trump to rescind his invitation for Russian President Vladimir Putin to attend the Group of 20 summit in Miami in December.

Posted by reinheitsgebot at 10:30 AM | 5 COMMENTS | permalink | Comment on This Entry |

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reinheitsgebot

Joined 2006/11/29
Visited 2026/09/26

Status: user

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BREAKING: We sued the State Department and Secret Service for failing to produce records about how President Trump's Doral resort was selected to host the 2026 G20 Summit. The public deserves answers.

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-- CREW (@citizensforethics.org) 3:47 PM Â· Mar 23, 2026

Comments

Admin's note: Participants in this discussion must follow the site's moderation policy. Profanity will be filtered. Abusive conduct is not allowed.

More swabbies brushing down a red carpet for Fat Donnie Psycho's better.

#1 | Posted by LegallyYourDead at 2026-09-25 10:37 PM | Reply

His admiration for the Leaders of the Most Corrupt Large Countries in the world is undying.

Making America Russia Again is progressing as planned, Pinky!

#2 | Posted by Corky at 2026-09-25 10:40 PM | Reply

Donald is already flexing his middle finger.

#3 | Posted by Zed at 2026-09-26 10:47 AM | Reply

The Japanese Prime Minister was in D.C. as Trump hosted an authoritarian communist and gave him a state dinner.

#4 | Posted by AMERICANUNITY at 2026-09-26 11:13 AM | Reply

Russia could join the West and become very wealthy.

They just need to stop being belligerent.

And any of this talk about "NATO is encroaching on Russia" is BS. These countries joined NATO because the USSR oppressed the ---- out of them and they don't want to go back to that.

Ukraine figured that out too late.

#5 | Posted by horstngraben at 2026-09-26 12:03 PM | Reply

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