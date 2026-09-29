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Tuesday, September 29, 2026

8 Marines Injured During Iranian Attack on Ship

Eight Marines Injured With Smoke Inhalation and Possible TBIs in Previously Unreported Iranian Attack

Posted by truthhurts at 10:30 AM | 9 COMMENTS | permalink | Comment on This Entry |

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truthhurts

Joined 2005/05/24
Visited 2026/09/28

Status: user

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Alternate links: Google News | Twitter

A group of eight Marines was injured when an Iranian missile struck a ship they were operating on in the Strait of Hormuz, it has been revealed.

[image or embed]

-- The Daily Beast (@thedailybeast.bsky.social) 8:29 AM Â· Sep 28, 2026

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So, it takes 2 weeks for an anonymous leak that a ship carrying US marines was struck by an Iranian missile

This begs MANY questions

Why were marines on a non-naval ship?

Is the administration aware that putting fighting soldiers on a commercial vessel for military operations is illegal?

Do they care?

Note that this certainly was a fairly large ship since an anti-ship missile would blow a smaller vessel to smithereens

www.youtube.com

Presents a good analysis

#1 | Posted by truthhurts at 2026-09-28 01:53 PM | Reply

... NBC News reported that the Marines were not on a Navy ship, and that all returned to duty soon after the attacks. They were reportedly operating as part of a battalion landing team. ...

Landing team?

Landing where?

#2 | Posted by LampLighter at 2026-09-28 03:17 PM | Reply

That may just be their unit designation not necessarily an operation designation

#3 | Posted by truthhurts at 2026-09-28 03:21 PM | Reply

@#3

thx for the clarification.

#4 | Posted by LampLighter at 2026-09-28 03:28 PM | Reply

Not to say they weren't doing an operation landing, just not definite.

Probably were and this DOD messed it up

#5 | Posted by truthhurts at 2026-09-28 03:30 PM | Reply

"Due to Iran's ongoing blockade and attempts to seize or disrupt shipping lanes, the U.S. military deploys small units"like the Marines Battalion Landing Team involved in this incident"directly onto vulnerable commercial and logistics ships. These teams act as on-board security details to prevent Iranian forces from boarding or hijacking the vessels"

"The U.S. military relies heavily on a fleet of civilian-crewed, U.S.-contracted commercial cargo ships and oil tankers to transport fuel, ammunition, and supplies to forces deployed throughout the Middle East. Because these ships carry vital military logistics but lack the heavy armor and organic defense systems of a standard Navy destroyer, Marine units are frequently stationed on board to defend them."

#6 | Posted by sitzkrieg at 2026-09-28 03:32 PM | Reply

Pedo 47 Skips Visit to Soldiers Injured in Iran War at Walter Reed

www.yahoo.com

Why won't stinky examine his handiwork?

#7 | Posted by reinheitsgebot at 2026-09-28 05:13 PM | Reply

From the #7 link

... President Trump visited soldiers Tuesday at Walter Reed Military Medical Center, but chose not to meet with 14 who were injured in the war in Iran.

CBS reports that Trump made time to meet service members while he was at the medical center for his six-month physical, but did not meet any of the ones who were recovering from the recent war, and the White House refused to discuss the matter. ...



Whoa, wait, what?

Pres Trump did not meet with the service members recovering from his war of choice in Iran?

And the White House refused to respond to questions on that?



#8 | Posted by LampLighter at 2026-09-28 08:48 PM | Reply

Industry - State Of The Nation (1983)
www.youtube.com

Lyrics excerpt ...

genius.com

...
[Verse 1]
I see them marching off to war
They're looking so heroic
I'm told they won't be gone for long
But that's a lie and they know it
Ten thousand gone they won't return
Never to be seen again
Strategic games is all we learn in the end
But they say

[Chorus]
Don't you worry about the situation
A message from the telephone
They out there fighting for the state of the nation
I'm waiting a chance to come home
They always have to fight the alienation
And realize I'm fighting alone

[Verse 2]
When nightmares memories fades to dust
We'll get back on our feet again
This war has nothing to do with us
But somehow we're still involved in it

[Chorus]
Well, don't you worry about the situation
A message from the telephone
They out there fighting for the state of the nation
I'm waiting a chance to come home
Well, don't you worry about the situation
A message from the telephone
They always have to fight the alienation
And realize I'm fighting alone

[Bridge]
There's no place like home
There's no place like home
There's no place
I don't want to be anywhere else
There's no place like home
There's no place like home
There's no place
I don't want to be anywhere else
There's no place like home
There's no place like home
There's no place
I don't want to be anywhere else
There's no place like home
There's no place like home
There's no place
I don't want to be anywhere

[Chorus]
Don't you worry about the situation
They out there fighting for the state of the nation
...


#9 | Posted by LampLighter at 2026-09-28 10:53 PM | Reply

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