8 Marines Injured During Iranian Attack on Ship

So, it takes 2 weeks for an anonymous leak that a ship carrying US marines was struck by an Iranian missile



This begs MANY questions



Why were marines on a non-naval ship?



Is the administration aware that putting fighting soldiers on a commercial vessel for military operations is illegal?



Do they care?



Note that this certainly was a fairly large ship since an anti-ship missile would blow a smaller vessel to smithereens



www.youtube.com



Presents a good analysis