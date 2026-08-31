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Monday, August 31, 2026

US Strike on Iran Ends Month-Long Break

The US on Sunday bombed Iran's Larak Island, a small island off the coast of Bandar Abbas in the Strait of Hormuz, marking the first known US strikes on Iranian territory in more than a month.

Posted by truthhurts at 05:42 PM | 19 COMMENTS | permalink | Comment on This Entry |

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truthhurts

Joined 2005/05/24
Visited 2026/08/31

Status: user

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Alternate links: Google News | Twitter

Iran fires drone strike at UAE in new wave of retaliation[image or embed]

" New York Post (@nypost.com) 3:25 PM Aug 31, 2026

Comments

Admin's note: Participants in this discussion must follow the site's moderation policy. Profanity will be filtered. Abusive conduct is not allowed.

The Iranian government or people had ZERO to do with 9/11 and the IRGC-QF helped USSOF take the city of Herat from the Taliban on 12 Nov 2001.

See 9/11 Commission Report for more info.

Dummkopf Trumpf would later recklesly assassinate IRGC-QF commander General Qasem Soleimani with an airstrike at Baghdad Intl Airport on 3 Jan 2020.

In mafia parlance, that stupid hit job "crossed a line."

Had a Nazi Werewolf commando killed US Army General George Patton in occupied Germany after the war in 1945 or 1946, Americans would have been rightfully upset and sought retribution.

With the approaching 25 year commemoration of the al-Qaida 9/11 attacks on the US by mostly Saudi perpetrators, the nefarious Trumpf junta will jingoistically and meaninglessly bomb the Iranian people and military, diverting American public attention away from the sinister Saudi regime, Trumpf Diarrhea Syndrome, Russia's war against Ukraine, unprecedented number of food recalls, flagging GOP poll nunbers, the collapsing US economy, spreading measles, and Israeli ethnic cleansing of Palestinians in Gaza and the West Bank.

"Thanks Senile Satan, we really appreciate it!"


"FUNNY"

#1 | Posted by C0RI0LANUS at 2026-08-30 07:12 PM | Reply | Funny: 2

So it appears Iran is now striking bases in Jordan. Almost as if they knew ahead of time that MAGA, Inc. (a subsidiary of Epstein Co.) couldn't control itself.

Drip ... drip ... drip ...

#2 | Posted by Pumpkinhead at 2026-08-30 08:32 PM | Reply

How many missiles did Putin's orange bitch burn through today?

#3 | Posted by reinheitsgebot at 2026-08-30 10:50 PM | Reply

Operation Epstein Coverup is a total success: not a single Trump casualty! Be thankful, peons, be thankful.
I forget: Which branch of the services is Barroom avoiding today?

#4 | Posted by Doc_Sarvis at 2026-08-31 06:18 AM | Reply

Almost as if they knew ahead of time that MAGA, Inc. (a subsidiary of Epstein Co.) couldn't control itself.

#2 | Posted by Pumpkinhead at 2026-08-30 08:32 PM | Reply | Flag:

Speaking of pedos that sell off children in arranged marriages, it seems the IRGC couldn't control themselves.

"US officials speaking to media outlets claimed the attack targeted two launchers that were preparing to fire rockets equipped with mines into the strait."

#5 | Posted by sitzkrieg at 2026-08-31 07:56 AM | Reply | Newsworthy 1

CENTCOM declares it de-mined.
IRGC shows up to re-mine it.
IRGC gets blown up.
IRGC shoots rockets that don't do anything meaningful.
US goes back to doing things that aren't really meaningful.

#6 | Posted by sitzkrieg at 2026-08-31 07:58 AM | Reply

Didn't ------- declare "Mission Accomplished" last week?

#7 | Posted by Nixon at 2026-08-31 09:42 AM | Reply

@#6 ... CENTCOM declares it de-mined. ...

IRGC says ship struck 2 sea mines after U.S. declared Hormuz cleared
www.upi.com

... A supertanker transiting the Strait of Hormuz struck two sea mines, Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps said Monday, days after the Trump administration said it had cleared the vital transit route of the explosive devices.

According to a statement from the IRGC Navy carried by semi-official Tasnim News Agency, the unidentified tanker struck the mines, caught fire and came to a stop.

The IRGC Navy said the vessel had attempted to pass through an "illegal route south of the Strait of Hormuz" when it came into contact with the mines. ...


#8 | Posted by LampLighter at 2026-08-31 01:11 PM | Reply

Pedo 47 and Roofie Pete Tout New Missile's Efficient Ability to Kills Iranian Civilians

apnews.com

#9 | Posted by reinheitsgebot at 2026-08-31 02:52 PM | Reply

I'm simply shocked that Dummkopf Trumpf, Benjamin Netanyahu, and Vladimir Putin are launching powerful munitions against defenseless civilians.

Shocked.

One wonders what's the combined global death and mutilation toll of people in the Gaza Strip, the West Bank, Ukraine, Lebanon, Iran, Somalia, and Yemen since 7 Oct 2023, plus the increased mortality in the Third World after Marco Rubella and Felon Musk dismantled USAID.

"But we did get those 140 dad-gummed Israeli hostages freed in 2024! So, there!"


"FUNNY"

#10 | Posted by C0RI0LANUS at 2026-08-31 04:09 PM | Reply | Funny: 1 | Newsworthy 1

Oil prices up. Trump & Cronies win trading futures.

America loses

#11 | Posted by AMERICANUNITY at 2026-08-31 05:53 PM | Reply

CENTCOM declares it de-mined.
IRGC shows up to re-mine it.
IRGC gets blown up.
IRGC shoots rockets that don't do anything meaningful.
US goes back to doing things that aren't really meaningful.

#6 | Posted by sitzkrieg

Meanwhile like less than 10 tankers made it out of the straits all weekend, down from what would have been around 270 pre war

how is that working out for you?

Meaningful?

#12 | Posted by truthhurts at 2026-08-31 05:56 PM | Reply

Meanwhile

As of late August 2026, the U.S. Strategic Petroleum Reserve (SPR) holds approximately 286.6 million barrels of crude oil. This level represents roughly 40% of the reserve's maximum authorized capacity of 714 million barrels. It marks the lowest inventory level for the stockpile since November 1982.

The United States is currently releasing an average of 1.4 million barrels of oil per day from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve (SPR).

statutory floor of 252.4 million barrels

So around 24 days until Piggy breaks another law


That meaningful yet?

#13 | Posted by truthhurts at 2026-08-31 05:59 PM | Reply

"The United States is currently releasing an average of 1.4 million barrels of oil per day from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve (SPR)."

That's a lot of handouts!

#14 | Posted by snoofy at 2026-08-31 06:17 PM | Reply

Meaningful?

#12 | Posted by truthhurts at 2026-08-31 05:56 PM | Reply

Venezuela on line 2.

#15 | Posted by sitzkrieg at 2026-08-31 07:06 PM | Reply

You buy the Piggy PR release?? Too farking funny

#16 | Posted by truthhurts at 2026-08-31 07:20 PM | Reply

Piggy announces the US taking a stake in a corrupt Venezualan businessman's company to exploit the Venezeulan oil reserves with a 100 year lease that will undercut US oil companies' prices.

if the oil were to ever reach market

which it won't

cause it will take years to fix Venezuela's oil infrastructure

which will require

Investment by unwilling oil companies

In a corrupt unstable socialist country

color me not impressed

#17 | Posted by truthhurts at 2026-08-31 08:05 PM | Reply

Investment by unwilling oil companies
In a corrupt unstable socialist country

#17 | Posted by truthhurts at 2026-08-31 08:05 PM | Reply | Flag:

"Unstable", well, we did kidnap and imprison their president. The oil companies are already there though.

"U.S. oil major is close to agreement to add two heavy-oil fields to its portfolio in Venezuela, and Halliburton is also in talks".

It's 10 if you count by AIS. They're turning off AIS. It was 20 million a day before Trump's war. It's 8.6 million per day right now according to Kpler and other trackers. Not including oil redirected through Petroline, Habshan-Fujairah, etc, that just goes to other ports instead of the strait.

Rejoice, the Strait of Hormuz's days of strategic importance are in rapid decline.

#18 | Posted by sitzkrieg at 2026-08-31 08:23 PM | Reply

#18

So you are right on the inside of big oil and big MIC corps... any hot stock tips??

#19 | Posted by South_American at 2026-08-31 09:45 PM | Reply

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