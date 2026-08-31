US Strike on Iran Ends Month-Long Break

The Iranian government or people had ZERO to do with 9/11 and the IRGC-QF helped USSOF take the city of Herat from the Taliban on 12 Nov 2001.



See 9/11 Commission Report for more info.



Dummkopf Trumpf would later recklesly assassinate IRGC-QF commander General Qasem Soleimani with an airstrike at Baghdad Intl Airport on 3 Jan 2020.



In mafia parlance, that stupid hit job "crossed a line."



Had a Nazi Werewolf commando killed US Army General George Patton in occupied Germany after the war in 1945 or 1946, Americans would have been rightfully upset and sought retribution.



With the approaching 25 year commemoration of the al-Qaida 9/11 attacks on the US by mostly Saudi perpetrators, the nefarious Trumpf junta will jingoistically and meaninglessly bomb the Iranian people and military, diverting American public attention away from the sinister Saudi regime, Trumpf Diarrhea Syndrome, Russia's war against Ukraine, unprecedented number of food recalls, flagging GOP poll nunbers, the collapsing US economy, spreading measles, and Israeli ethnic cleansing of Palestinians in Gaza and the West Bank.



"Thanks Senile Satan, we really appreciate it!"

