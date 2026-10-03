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Saturday, October 03, 2026

College Football Team Dealing with Outbreak Of Mumps

San Diego State's football team is dealing with a mumps outbreak as it prepares for Saturday's Pac-12 opener against Texas State.

Posted by LegallyYourDead at 07:30 PM | 4 COMMENTS | permalink | Comment on This Entry |

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LegallyYourDead

Joined 2020/11/09
Visited 2026/10/03

Status: user

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Public health officials confirm a mumps outbreak, numbering fourteen cases so far, on the San Diego State football team.

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-- NBC News (@nbcnews.com) 1:10 PM Â· Oct 2, 2026

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More from the cited article ...

... Earlier this week, Lewis declined to identify the players who were part of the mumps outbreak, citing federal privacy laws.

The university had confirmed three cases of mumps and two probable cases on Sept. 18, and all five of the students were connected to a single team. The university said the players were no longer contagious.

The university's email Wednesday from Dr. T. Ghosh, medical director of San Diego State Student Health Services, said that "because mumps symptoms can develop 12 to 25 days after exposure, these new cases reflect spread within the team and potential exposure to additional close contacts. The university continues to take a number of daily actions." ...


#1 | Posted by LampLighter at 2026-10-03 01:35 PM | Reply

Is there a vaccine for mumps?

#2 | Posted by LampLighter at 2026-10-03 07:29 PM | Reply

MMR

Measles - Mumps - Rubella

You know, the one targeted by the quacks hired by a pedophile.

#3 | Posted by LegallyYourDead at 2026-10-03 09:32 PM | Reply

@#3

Yeah, the measles aspect of that vaccine did not seem to be prominent until the 1960's. Too late for me.

I got the measles in the late 70's when I moved to a new neighborhood and started to go to the neighborhood BBQ's.

Fortunately, it was a mild case for me.

No worries about the more extreme results.


#4 | Posted by LampLighter at 2026-10-03 09:40 PM | Reply

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