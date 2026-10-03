College Football Team Dealing with Outbreak Of Mumps

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The university had confirmed three cases of mumps and two probable cases on Sept. 18, and all five of the students were connected to a single team. The university said the players were no longer contagious.



The university's email Wednesday from Dr. T. Ghosh, medical director of San Diego State Student Health Services, said that "because mumps symptoms can develop 12 to 25 days after exposure, these new cases reflect spread within the team and potential exposure to additional close contacts. The university continues to take a number of daily actions." ...