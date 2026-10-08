Drudge Retort: The Other Side of the News
Thursday, October 08, 2026

Trump Hit with 'most embarrassing hack' of the Year

A phone company launched by President Donald Trump's sons was hacked ...

Posted by reinheitsgebot at 12:30 PM | 4 COMMENTS | permalink | Comment on This Entry |

Menu

Front Page
Breaking News
Comments
Flagged Comments
Recently Flagged
User Blogs
Write a Blog Entry
Create a Poll
Edit Account
Weekly Digest
Stats Page
RSS Feed
Back Page

Subscriptions

Read the Retort using RSS.

Drudge Retort RSS feed RSS Feed

Author Info

reinheitsgebot

Joined 2006/11/29
Visited 2026/10/08

Status: user

MORE STORIES

RFK's HHS Linked To Russian Plague Lab (12 comments) ...

Rapist Who Vaporized 175 Schoolgirls Pines For Peace Prize (4 comments) ...

Trump Hit with 'most embarrassing hack' of the Year (4 comments) ...

Dotard’s Favorite Savvy Genius Targets Civilian Buses (1 comments) ...

Pedo 47 Is Being Forced Into Retreat Around the World (1 comments) ...

More

Alternate links: Google News | Twitter

Trump is announcing a $2.9 billion contract with Anduril Industries, a defense contractor backed by Don Jr's investment firm.

[image or embed]

-- FactPost (@factpostnews.bsky.social) 1:23 PM Â· Oct 6, 2026

Comments

Admin's note: Participants in this discussion must follow the site's moderation policy. Profanity will be filtered. Abusive conduct is not allowed.

They're never going to buy their own ----, they know it sucks

#1 | Posted by LegallyYourDead at 2026-10-07 01:04 PM | Reply | Newsworthy 1

More from the cited article ...

... "Trump Mobile was informed they had been breached; they then replied with 'We have no team to handle this' ...

#2 | Posted by LampLighter at 2026-10-07 02:19 PM | Reply

#2 That is so spot on for the single worst human on the planet.

No foresight. No plans.

Drink up having your info stolen due to their negligence you dummies.... you bought his line of -------- hook, line and sinker.

Suckers.

#3 | Posted by Nixon at 2026-10-07 02:23 PM | Reply

@#3 ... That is so spot on for the single worst human on the planet.

No foresight. No plans. ...

Well, the only time that Pres Trump seems to be concerned about security occurs when he uses it as an excuse to build his arch and ballroom.

#4 | Posted by LampLighter at 2026-10-07 02:54 PM | Reply

Post a comment

The following HTML tags are allowed in comments: a href, b, i, p, br, ul, ol, li and blockquote. Others will be stripped out. Participants in this discussion must follow the site's moderation policy. Profanity will be filtered. Abusive conduct is not allowed.

Anyone can join this site and make comments. To post this comment, you must sign it with your Drudge Retort username. If you can't remember your username or password, use the lost password form to request it.
Username:
Password:

Home | Breaking News | Comments | User Blogs | Stats | Back Page | RSS Feed | RSS Spec | DMCA Compliance | Privacy
Drudge Retort