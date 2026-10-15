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Thursday, October 15, 2026

Freedom Caucus Chair Freaks Out over Being Recorded in Public

Republican Rep. Andy Harris demanded that police remove a journalist from a press availability he was holding Tuesday night after a campaign forum with a Democratic challenger in Maryland, erroneously citing the state's wiretap law.

Posted by retort at 03:48 PM | 1 COMMENT | permalink | Comment on This Entry |

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retort

Joined 2003/04/04
Visited 2003/04/04

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Republican Rep. Andy Harris incorrectly told a reporter they were breaking the law as the reporter and others recorded an exchange with him last night. Harris had just wrapped up a debate with Democratic challenger Dan Schwartz.

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-- Baltimore Banner (@thebaltimorebanner.com) 8:55 AM Â· Oct 14, 2026

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Fucking coward.

#1 | Posted by LegallyYourDead at 2026-10-15 05:14 PM | Reply

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