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Friday, October 16, 2026

Massie: Trump Should Fire Hegseth Before He Is Impeached

Rep. Thomas Massie (R-Ky.) suggested that President Trump should remove Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth from his position before the House votes to impeach him.

Posted by Corky at 06:30 PM | 5 COMMENTS | permalink | Comment on This Entry |

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Corky

Joined 2005/05/24
Visited 2026/10/14

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Rep. Thomas Massie took to X and said that the House adjourned until after the November 2026 midterm elections to avoid him addressing his resolution to impeach Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth.

[image or embed]

-- McGill Media (@gomcgill.com) 1:01 PM Â· Oct 15, 2026

Comments

Admin's note: Participants in this discussion must follow the site's moderation policy. Profanity will be filtered. Abusive conduct is not allowed.

"Trump should fire Hegseth to avoid Hegseth's impeachment. It's the honorable thing to do," Massie said in response to the post on the social platform X."

vid is of Masse explaining the Impeachment he's filed against Drinky Pete.

Also talking about Moses Mike closing the House tomorrow so there won't be a Vote on Impeachment.

#1 | Posted by Corky at 2026-10-15 11:49 PM | Reply

www.youtube.com

thread link is a theHill article

#2 | Posted by Corky at 2026-10-15 11:51 PM | Reply

"Oct 12, 2026

Sen. Jon Ossoff puts Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth on the spot in a tense Senate exchange, confronting him with his own past statements about winning the war.

Ossoff presses Hegseth over the apparent contradiction between his victory claims and the ongoing conflict, demanding answers about the administration's war strategy and its definition of success."

www.youtube.com

#3 | Posted by Corky at 2026-10-15 11:55 PM | Reply

Yeah, so Sen Massie wants Sec Def Hegseth to be fired before all of Sec Def Hegseth's apparent, I'll say, ~meanderings~ are subject to a formal judicial review?

Why might that be?

Why might Sen Massie want that to occur?



#4 | Posted by LampLighter at 2026-10-16 12:15 AM | Reply

"demanding answers about the administration's war strategy"

Strategy? BWAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHA

#5 | Posted by LegallyYourDead at 2026-10-16 01:13 AM | Reply

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