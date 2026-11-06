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Friday, November 06, 2026

The Right's Election Meltdown Is Just Getting Started

But the midterm rout, which none of these folks seemed to see coming, has cranked the stakes up to eleven.

Posted by Corky at 11:30 AM | 17 COMMENTS | permalink | Comment on This Entry |

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Corky

Joined 2005/05/24
Visited 2026/11/06

Status: user

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Alternate links: Google News | Twitter

Laura Loomer announces she's going on hiatus from her podcast. I think we're going to find that midterms end up being a mass extinction event for MAGA influencers.

[image or embed]

-- Jared Holt (@jaredlholt.bsky.social) 10:12 PM Â· Nov 5, 2026

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Admin's note: Participants in this discussion must follow the site's moderation policy. Profanity will be filtered. Abusive conduct is not allowed.

"Still, most MAGA influencers proved not quite ready to criticize Trump directly, which led them to spin bizarre theories about what could have really resonated with independent voters.

As an example, podcaster Liz Wheeler said Republicans would have won if only the Justice Department had arrested more deep-state operatives from the Biden administration.

Surely that would've saved Kansas!

AMONG ALL THE HORRIBLE developments for Republicans that took place Tuesday night, perhaps the most alarming for online MAGA was the collapse of Texas Republican candidates.

The state has been a bastion of the modern conservative movement, not just reliably red and with leadership willing to gerrymander the ---- out of congressional lines, but also the right's favorite contrast to hedonistic California.

So when it became clear that Democrats were romping there, it led to an onslaught of white identity politics that could make the movement even more radioactive to voters. Like Johnson, personalities at the Blaze blamed nonwhite voters for sabotaging the Texas GOP."

;;

After seeing some racist graffiti, LBJ remarked to Bill Moyers that:

"If you can convince the lowest white man he's better than the best colored man, he won't notice you're picking his pocket. Hell, give him somebody to look down on, and he'll empty his pockets for you."

... in condemnation of politicians who did just that.

"Late that night in a hotel room, Johnson explained to his young staffer (and future press secretary) Bill Moyers exactly how he believed Southern elites weaponized racial bigotry to divide the working class and maintain political and economic dominance. Moyers later recounted the conversation in a 1988 article..."

www.google.com

#1 | Posted by Corky at 2026-11-05 06:19 PM | Reply

Dead-enders. We expected to see this. Now, let's see if they take the next step to terrorism, as some this day threaten. It will be a miracle if these people don't find the softest of soft targets.

#2 | Posted by Zed at 2026-11-05 06:22 PM | Reply

Related ...

Fox News suffers ratings drop on bleak election night for Republicans
www.theguardian.com

... On a midterm election night that was a huge disappointment for Republicans, with Democrats taking control of the US House and Senate, the country's most prominent conservative television network seemingly felt the brunt of viewer disillusionment with Donald Trump and his party, according to final audience numbers released on Thursday.

The Fox News channel, which often leads among all news networks in viewership on election nights, fell behind two top broadcasters on Tuesday.

According to ratings dating from the Nielsen firm, the network averaged 4.3 million total viewers between 8 and 11pm, behind broadcast networks NBC (6.7 million viewers) and ABC (5.2 million viewers), though it edged out fellow cable networks CNN (4.1 million viewers) and MS Now (3.7 million viewers).

Fox News handedly defeat CBS News, which attracted just 2.8 million viewers. CNN performed better in the 25-to-54 age demographic prized by advertisers, besting Fox News, MS Now and CBS. ...


#3 | Posted by LampLighter at 2026-11-05 07:02 PM | Reply

Fox News' most "respected" host Bret Bair

"How do we spin this"

Said live on the air

#4 | Posted by truthhurts at 2026-11-05 07:13 PM | Reply | Newsworthy 1

Fox News suffers ratings drop on bleak election night for Republicans

With an average viewer age of 69 (apt since they screw themselves), their older viewers probably ate their soup and went to bed.

#5 | Posted by AMERICANUNITY at 2026-11-05 07:34 PM | Reply

@#5 ... Fox News suffers ratings drop on bleak election night for Republicans

With an average viewer age of 69 ...

Probably why MAGA current aliases here seem to be so focused upon noting that opinions they disagree with are invalid because they are expressed by Boomers.

Just another lame deflection attempt on their part, imo.

#6 | Posted by LampLighter at 2026-11-05 10:01 PM | Reply

You can smell the desperation at Faux 'News'. It's always on one of the 12 TV's at the, and it's been glorious to see.

#7 | Posted by LegallyYourDead at 2026-11-06 10:52 AM | Reply

It's been a joy to watch.

#8 | Posted by donnerboy at 2026-11-06 10:57 AM | Reply

I love how in the Laura Loomer post she uses commas quite well in her sentences and then drops. "It's been very hard for me to be honest. Very very hard."
Did she lose her ability to use a comma or inadvertently drop the truth?

#9 | Posted by MBlue at 2026-11-06 11:45 AM | Reply

I am unhappy with the results but didn't let it ruin my day much less rest of the year.

I'm certainly not going to go on a looting spree and set things on fire.

#10 | Posted by BellRinger at 2026-11-06 11:57 AM | Reply

MBLUE

Don't dwell on the minutia. It isn't dignified.

#11 | Posted by Twinpac at 2026-11-06 12:08 PM | Reply

#10 | Posted by BellRinger

That's nice. Your compatriots desecrating the Capitol and spreading feces on the walls was quite enough.

#12 | Posted by Whatsleft at 2026-11-06 12:47 PM | Reply

Re the thread

I've been wondering how far the tentacles of the meltdown were going to reach. ~ DJTJ and Eric perhaps?

#13 | Posted by Twinpac at 2026-11-06 01:18 PM | Reply

Don't dwell on the minutia. It isn't dignified.

#11 | Posted by Twinpac at 2026-11-06 12:08 PM | Reply | Flag:
Just a comical Freudian slip.

And while it may not be dignified, some people have earned being pointed and laughed at.

#14 | Posted by MBlue at 2026-11-06 01:32 PM | Reply

" Fox News suffers ratings drop on bleak election night for Republicans"

Odd.

I watched Fox all night.

It was almost as much fun as when Karl Rove melted down over Ohio being called for Obama.

#15 | Posted by Danforth at 2026-11-06 01:43 PM | Reply

My right wing acquaintances are parroting the same right wing talking points online almost verbatim.

Introspection and reality are rare qualities on the right.

#16 | Posted by AMERICANUNITY at 2026-11-06 02:00 PM | Reply

AU

Including the GOP. They had to see it coming.

I wonder when they first realized they had a swamp monster on their hands.

#17 | Posted by Twinpac at 2026-11-06 02:21 PM | Reply

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