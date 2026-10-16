Police Raid Major Pro-opposition Halk TV Channel in Turkey

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Turkey has faced criticism for years over restrictions on press freedom. Halk TV is one of the country's best-known opposition television stations and regularly broadcasts critical reports about Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and his Justice and Development Party (AKP). After the raid, journalists were initially prevented from entering the building. Pre-recorded programs were broadcast instead of live reports.



The timing is particularly sensitive: Halk TV was raided on the very day that jailed Istanbul Mayor Ekrem mamoglu was scheduled to begin his defense against corruption charges in court. The channel has been an important source of information for those following the trial.



Imamoglu, who won the mayoral election in Istanbul in 2019 and remained in office until his arrest on March 19, 2025, is one of Erdogan's most significant rivals, considered a beacon of hope for the opposition. He is still expected to run for president in 2028.



He is accused of establishing and running a criminal organization, as well as of various related financial crimes. Prosecutors are seeking a prison term of 2,352 years related to 142 charges. Imamoglu denies the allegations, arguing that the case is politically motivated. ...