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Friday, October 16, 2026

Police Raid Major Pro-opposition Halk TV Channel in Turkey

Turkey has faced criticism for years over restrictions on press freedom. Halk TV is one of the country's best-known opposition television stations and regularly broadcasts critical reports about Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan ...

Posted by lamplighter at 11:32 PM | 4 COMMENTS | permalink | Comment on This Entry |

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lamplighter

Joined 2013/04/13
Visited 2026/10/16

Status: user

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Seizure of Turkey's most-watched news station a smokescreen: Halk TV boss buff.ly/18Zn4b2

[image or embed]

-- Stockholm Center for Freedom (@stockholmcf.bsky.social) 10:30 AM Â· Oct 16, 2026

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More from the article ...

... On Wednesday morning, the live broadcast was halted, Halk TV's headquarters in the city of Istanbul were searched, and a new administrator was appointed by the government to run the media outlet. An arrest warrant was issued for the station's CEO, Cafer Mahiroglu, who currently lives in London. According to prosecutors, 11 people were arrested.

Turkey has faced criticism for years over restrictions on press freedom. Halk TV is one of the country's best-known opposition television stations and regularly broadcasts critical reports about Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and his Justice and Development Party (AKP). After the raid, journalists were initially prevented from entering the building. Pre-recorded programs were broadcast instead of live reports.

The timing is particularly sensitive: Halk TV was raided on the very day that jailed Istanbul Mayor Ekrem mamoglu was scheduled to begin his defense against corruption charges in court. The channel has been an important source of information for those following the trial.

Imamoglu, who won the mayoral election in Istanbul in 2019 and remained in office until his arrest on March 19, 2025, is one of Erdogan's most significant rivals, considered a beacon of hope for the opposition. He is still expected to run for president in 2028.

He is accused of establishing and running a criminal organization, as well as of various related financial crimes. Prosecutors are seeking a prison term of 2,352 years related to 142 charges. Imamoglu denies the allegations, arguing that the case is politically motivated. ...


#1 | Posted by LampLighter at 2026-10-16 12:10 AM | Reply

Sound familiar?

#2 | Posted by LampLighter at 2026-10-16 12:10 AM | Reply

Funny thing about tyrants...they're fat ------- -------- bitches.

#3 | Posted by LegallyYourDead at 2026-10-16 01:15 AM | Reply

@#3 ... Funny thing about tyrants...they're fat ------- -------- bitches. ..

Tyrants also seem to be quite unable to deal with criticism.

The appellation "thin-skinned" comes to mind.

thin-skinned
dictionary.cambridge.org

...
easily hurt by criticism or easily made unhappy
...

#4 | Posted by LampLighter at 2026-10-16 01:47 AM | Reply

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