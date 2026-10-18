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Sunday, October 18, 2026

It Was Elon Musk All Along

Jim Newell: The megadonor is evolving--and getting more dangerous.

Posted by retort at 12:09 PM | 1 COMMENT | permalink | Comment on This Entry |

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retort

Joined 2003/04/04
Visited 2003/04/04

Status: user

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One widely loathed, ketamine-addicted, white-supremacist billionaire can single-handedly keep a failing political party afloat, through the brute force of money. Excellent system we've set up here.

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-- David Roberts (@volts.wtf) 2:13 PM Â· Oct 17, 2026

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Admin's note: Participants in this discussion must follow the site's moderation policy. Profanity will be filtered. Abusive conduct is not allowed.

When politicians and Parties are For Sale, there's going to be buyers.

Unless and until Citizens United and all the associated money as Speech and Corporate Personhood laws are abolished, the beatings will continue.

Lincoln's Government, "of, by, and for the People" is being bought by the highest bidders.

#1 | Posted by Corky at 2026-10-18 12:35 PM | Reply

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