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Monday, October 19, 2026

Decades-old GOP Winning Streaks Are Suddenly at Risk

Democrats are running surprisingly competitive races in traditionally Republican territory across the country this midterm election cycle, and it's putting GOP winning streaks at risk that stretch as far back as the 1930s.

Posted by retort at 12:16 PM | 0 COMMENTS | permalink | Comment on This Entry |

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retort

Joined 2003/04/04
Visited 2003/04/04

Status: user

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Republicans are pouring money into Nebraska. Yes, really. www.dailykos.com/stories/2026 ...

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-- Daily Kos (@dailykos.com) 6:15 PM Â· Oct 17, 2026

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