Decades-old GOP Winning Streaks Are Suddenly at Risk

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Monday, October 19, 2026
Democrats are running surprisingly competitive races in traditionally Republican territory across the country this midterm election cycle, and it's putting GOP winning streaks at risk that stretch as far back as the 1930s.
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