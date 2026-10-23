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Friday, October 23, 2026

Actor Tom Skerritt Dies

Tom Skerritt, Emmy-winning actor with roles in Picket Fences,' Alien' and Top Gun,' dies at 93

Posted by Corky at 03:30 PM | 4 COMMENTS | permalink | Comment on This Entry |

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Corky

Joined 2005/05/24
Visited 2026/10/22

Status: user

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Breaking News: Tom Skerritt, the Emmy Award-winning actor best-known for his roles in "M*A*S*H," "Alien" and "Steel Magnolias," has died. He was 93. nyti.ms/4stcT7B

[image or embed]

-- The New York Times (@nytimes.com) 4:47 PM Â· Oct 22, 2026

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Tom Skerritt, Picket Fences' and Top Gun' actor, dies at 93

www.youtube.com

I think maybe I saw him first in MASH:

Donald Sutherland,Elliott Gould,Tom Skerritt in M*A*S*H - martini

www.youtube.com

He and Redford, who died last year, were close friends. RIP

#1 | Posted by Corky at 2026-10-22 06:53 PM | Reply

some of his work

www.youtube.com

#2 | Posted by Corky at 2026-10-22 07:07 PM | Reply

I remember Mr Skerritt from an episode of West Wing, and his recurring character on Cheers.

He always was true to the character he portrayed.

R.I.P. Thomas Roy Skerritt

#3 | Posted by LampLighter at 2026-10-22 07:17 PM | Reply

Cousin Strawberry

#4 | Posted by Karabekian at 2026-10-22 10:09 PM | Reply

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