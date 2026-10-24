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Saturday, October 24, 2026

Iowa Republican Candidate Sued by Creditors, Including his Elderly Parents

A 45-year-old Republican candidate in Iowa is being sued by his parents for $275,000 in unpaid rent.

Posted by Reinheitsgebot at 09:30 AM | 1 COMMENT | permalink | Comment on This Entry |

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Reinheitsgebot

Joined 2006/11/29
Visited 2026/10/24

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A 45-year-old Republican candidate in Iowa is being sued by his parents for $275,000 in unpaid rent.

Speaking of deadbeats, when is the rank orange pedo going to pay E Jean Carroll the $83 million he owes her?

#1 | Posted by reinheitsgebot at 2026-10-24 02:28 AM | Reply

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