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Sunday, October 25, 2026

Another Trump Administration Spokeswoman Resigns

Former ESPN reporter and Fox News personality Britt McHenry is no longer a press advisor for the U.S. Department of State, multiple media outlets are reporting.

Posted by LegallyYourDead at 10:31 PM | 2 COMMENTS | permalink | Comment on This Entry |

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LegallyYourDead

Joined 2020/11/09
Visited 2026/10/25

Status: user

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A State Department press adviser was forced to resign after she was captured on video chucking a drink at a fan at a Washington Wizards game this week. https://www.washingtonsun.com/administration/state-department-britt-mchenry-resigns-washington-wizards-game

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-- The Washington Sun (@washingtonsun.com) 7:30 PM Â· Oct 23, 2026

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After the mid-term elections and for the next two years of Pres Trump's admin, I expect to see many departures from the Trump admin.

Just more of Pres Trump's revenge and retribution tour in the Oval Office.


#1 | Posted by LampLighter at 2026-10-24 09:30 PM | Reply

She was fired for being a stupid fucking cunt

#2 | Posted by LegallyYourDead at 2026-10-24 09:48 PM | Reply

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