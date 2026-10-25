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Sunday, October 25, 2026

Trump Pushed Off 13% of Americans Enrolled in SNAP

Enrollment in the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (Snap) has decreased significantly over the past year in the US following restrictions imposed by the Trump administration, which has forced more people to seek help from food banks or go hungry, stakeholders say.

Posted by reinheitsgebot at 09:33 PM | 2 COMMENTS | permalink | Comment on This Entry |

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reinheitsgebot

Joined 2006/11/29
Visited 2026/10/25

Status: user

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Due to last year's Republican-led budget reconciliation bill, the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program is undergoing the deepest funding cuts in the program's history and tighter eligibility rules.

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-- The Washington Post (@washingtonpost.com) 6:30 PM Â· Oct 22, 2026

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Admin's note: Participants in this discussion must follow the site's moderation policy. Profanity will be filtered. Abusive conduct is not allowed.

It's the most heartbreaking thing': the active-duty soldiers who have to visit Texas food banks

www.theguardian.com

Pedo 47 really has it in for the suckers and losers.

#1 | Posted by reinheitsgebot at 2026-10-25 10:47 AM | Reply

Good, maybe they can get a job and support themselves..

#2 | Posted by lfthndthrds at 2026-10-25 10:02 PM | Reply

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