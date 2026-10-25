Trump Pushed Off 13% of Americans Enrolled in SNAP

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Sunday, October 25, 2026
Enrollment in the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (Snap) has decreased significantly over the past year in the US following restrictions imposed by the Trump administration, which has forced more people to seek help from food banks or go hungry, stakeholders say.
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