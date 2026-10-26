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Monday, October 26, 2026

Netanyahu Presses Trump for More Support Ahead of Tight Tuesday Election

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu -- fighting for political survival in Tuesday's elections -- has pleaded with President Trump ...

Posted by reinheitsgebot at 07:30 AM | 4 COMMENTS | permalink | Comment on This Entry |

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reinheitsgebot

Joined 2006/11/29
Visited 2026/10/26

Status: user

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Thousands rally against Netanyahu in Tel Aviv ahead of Israeli elections - video www.theguardian.com/world/video/ ...

[image or embed]

-- Mike Walker (@newnarrative.bsky.social) 12:01 PM Â· Oct 25, 2026

Comments

Admin's note: Participants in this discussion must follow the site's moderation policy. Profanity will be filtered. Abusive conduct is not allowed.

Oy vey!

#1 | Posted by reinheitsgebot at 2026-10-25 08:02 PM | Reply

Suck it up, Jew boy. Nobody fucking cares about Jew Land anymore.

#2 | Posted by LegallyYourDead at 2026-10-25 10:17 PM | Reply

Sure thing! Just another $100B poured into Iran, and all will be well--in Israel? The Us should deduct from its financial support for Israel the cost of the Iran war. Who owes who, now?

#3 | Posted by catdog at 2026-10-26 09:25 AM | Reply

Repugs race to avoid a civil war over Israel

www.semafor.com

#4 | Posted by reinheitsgebot at 2026-10-26 09:54 AM | Reply

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