Raskin Warns Oil Industry Against Russian Diesel Deal

Have Ukraine's attacks against Russian diesel infrastructure raised the price of diesel, as Pres Trump has asserted multiple times?



The data seems to point to a different cause ...



To wit ...



www.macrotrends.net



Put that interactive image in 5year mode.



Then look at the price of diesel in January 2026: $3.46.



Then look at the price of diesel in March 2026, after Pres Trump started his war of choice with Iran: $5.40





