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Tuesday, October 27, 2026

Raskin Warns Oil Industry Against Russian Diesel Deal

The Democrat who is in line for a key committee chair says any imports would violate the law -- though the White House says it's all legal.

Posted by lamplighter at 05:30 PM | 5 COMMENTS | permalink | Comment on This Entry |

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lamplighter

Joined 2013/04/13
Visited 2026/10/27

Status: user

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Alternate links: Google News | Twitter

NEWS --> Dems are planning novel ways to wield power of the purse against Trump's corrupt prosecutions of critics like Ilhan Omar if they win House. Reps Pramila Jayapal and Jamie Raskin tell me a range of aggressive tactics will be deployed. Details in my new piece: newrepublic.com/article/2171 ...

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-- Greg Sargent (@gregsargent.bsky.social) 8:58 AM Â· Oct 26, 2026

Comments

Admin's note: Participants in this discussion must follow the site's moderation policy. Profanity will be filtered. Abusive conduct is not allowed.

OK, so, what has Pres Trump's diesel deal with Russia really accomplish?

Anyone?

#1 | Posted by LampLighter at 2026-10-26 08:43 PM | Reply

Have Ukraine's attacks against Russian diesel infrastructure raised the price of diesel, as Pres Trump has asserted multiple times?

The data seems to point to a different cause ...

To wit ...

www.macrotrends.net

Put that interactive image in 5year mode.

Then look at the price of diesel in January 2026: $3.46.

Then look at the price of diesel in March 2026, after Pres Trump started his war of choice with Iran: $5.40


#2 | Posted by LampLighter at 2026-10-26 08:53 PM | Reply

what has Pres Trump's diesel deal with Russia really accomplish?

Russia trades weapons and intelligence to Iran for use against our soldiers and bases for oil.

The oil is refined into diesel and sold to the US.

So Reek is paying for the attacks on US soldiers and bases.

#3 | Posted by Nixon at 2026-10-27 11:59 AM | Reply

diesel in March 2026, after Pres Trump started his war of choice with Iran: $5.40

US Average Retail Diesel (EIA weekly) today
$6.276/gal

So much winning.

#4 | Posted by Nixon at 2026-10-27 12:00 PM | Reply

Word also needs to go out that every no bid contract is going to be seriously investigated. There are a lot of former FBI agents and DOJ attorneys that have resigned or been fired by Trump that would LOVE the opportunity the do these investigations and file lawsuits and criminal charges. I just hope there is enough money in the Congressional budget to hire them all.

#5 | Posted by FedUpWithPols at 2026-10-27 05:50 PM | Reply

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