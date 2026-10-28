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Wednesday, October 28, 2026

Hasan Piker Sues Scott Jennings for Defamation

Progressive Twitch streamer Hasan Piker filed a defamation lawsuit against conservative CNN commentator Scott Jennings ...

Posted by reinheitsgebot at 09:33 PM | 8 COMMENTS | permalink | Comment on This Entry |

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reinheitsgebot

Joined 2006/11/29
Visited 2026/10/29

Status: user

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Hasan Piker is suing Scott Jennings for lying.

[image or embed]

-- Ron Filipkowski (@ronfilipkowski.bsky.social) 8:21 PM Â· Oct 27, 2026

Comments

Admin's note: Participants in this discussion must follow the site's moderation policy. Profanity will be filtered. Abusive conduct is not allowed.

Good.

Jennings is a clown.

#1 | Posted by Nixon at 2026-10-28 11:00 AM | Reply

"Believe nothing,
no matter where you read it,
or who said it,
no matter if I have said it,
unless it agrees with your own reason and your own common sense."

This quote is often attributed to the Buddha, but it is really a very loose translation of sentiments in the Kalama Sutta. Still, it makes sense.

#2 | Posted by Karabekian at 2026-10-28 11:14 AM | Reply

I hope he wins. Jennings is a trump lickspittle.

#3 | Posted by Alexandrite at 2026-10-28 09:53 PM | Reply

Mr Jennings seems to be a conservative commentator that CNN put on the air in order to provide a differing opinion of things.

For starters, kudos to CNN for reaching into a range of viewpoints.

That aspect aside, WTF? Did CNN have no clue about what this commentator might say on the air?

Stated differently, I like to watch the political discussion segment of PBS's Nightly News on Fridays (usually somewhere around 30- to 45-minutes into the hour-long program). There are usually a conservative-leaning commentator and a liberal-leaning commenter. The commentary is civil and fact-based.

Of late, I have been seeing a lot of Mr Ramesh Ponnuru, Editor of the National Review, in those commentaries, representing the conservative side.

So, kudos to PBS for that.


#4 | Posted by LampLighter at 2026-10-28 10:26 PM | Reply

For starters, kudos to CNN for reaching into a range of viewpoints.

They could do much better. Have you ever watched that sneering arrogant prick? He lies like a rug. It's a game to him.

#5 | Posted by Alexandrite at 2026-10-28 11:50 PM | Reply

another article on this thread topic...

www.yahoo.com

#6 | Posted by Alexandrite at 2026-10-28 11:56 PM | Reply

"Mr. Jennings did not merely mischaracterize something Mr. Piker said," the complaint reads. "He took a false, fabricated, and manipulated video of Mr. Piker, added a made-up quotation that Mr. Piker never uttered, and then made accusations that went beyond even what the manipulated footage purported to show."

During the August broadcast, Jennings warned Black voters to pay close attention before playing the clip, which included an on-screen caption attributing a statement, "Let's go back to a better time when lynchings were happening," to Piker.

Jennings later accused Piker of "calling for Black voters to be lynched" and referred to what he called "the Piker plan of returning our country to lynchings."

#7 | Posted by Alexandrite at 2026-10-28 11:57 PM | Reply

@#5 ... They could do much better. ...

As I intimidated in my comment, I do not disagree.

CNN blew it here, imo.

Continuing imo, they could have gone with a rational conservative opiner. But I do understand that such a person may be difficult to find of late.

Still, PBS seems to be able to find such a person, why can't CNN do something similar?



#8 | Posted by LampLighter at 2026-10-29 12:26 AM | Reply

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