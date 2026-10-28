Hasan Piker Sues Scott Jennings for Defamation

Mr Jennings seems to be a conservative commentator that CNN put on the air in order to provide a differing opinion of things.



For starters, kudos to CNN for reaching into a range of viewpoints.



That aspect aside, WTF? Did CNN have no clue about what this commentator might say on the air?



Stated differently, I like to watch the political discussion segment of PBS's Nightly News on Fridays (usually somewhere around 30- to 45-minutes into the hour-long program). There are usually a conservative-leaning commentator and a liberal-leaning commenter. The commentary is civil and fact-based.



Of late, I have been seeing a lot of Mr Ramesh Ponnuru, Editor of the National Review, in those commentaries, representing the conservative side.



So, kudos to PBS for that.





