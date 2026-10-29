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Thursday, October 29, 2026

200-gallon Moonshine Distillery Causes Explosion in North Carolina

A North Carolina man faces multiple charges after agents with the state's Alcohol Law Enforcement Division (ALE) determined an illegal liquor distillery caused an explosion and fire.

Posted by Karabekian at 02:32 PM | 1 COMMENT | permalink | Comment on This Entry |

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Karabekian

Joined 2011/12/21
Visited 2026/10/29

Status: user

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This is the most Mountains of NC article I've seen come out of the Mountains of NC since the mule train bringing supplies to Helene survivors.

[image or embed]

-- Kitty Chandler (@mightybattlecat.bsky.social) 11:17 AM Â· Oct 28, 2026

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What a terrible waste. :(

#1 | Posted by LegallyYourDead at 2026-10-28 01:17 PM | Reply | Newsworthy 1

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