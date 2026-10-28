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Wednesday, October 28, 2026

Spain-High Speed Train Crash -- At Least 68 Dead, 80 Injured

Two trains collide in Spain. At least 68 dead and 80 injured.

Posted by Karabekian at 08:31 PM | 7 COMMENTS | permalink | Comment on This Entry |

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Author Info

Karabekian

Joined 2011/12/21
Visited 2026/10/28

Status: user

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A high-speed train slammed into the rear of another train that had stopped, derailing two cars and killing at least 10 people on Wednesday in central Spain, authorities said. n.pr/4im4Jcp

[image or embed]

-- NPR (@npr.org) 8:12 AM Â· Oct 28, 2026

Comments

Admin's note: Participants in this discussion must follow the site's moderation policy. Profanity will be filtered. Abusive conduct is not allowed.

Steve Lookner at Agenda Free TV has been covering live this morning: www.youtube.com

#1 | Posted by Karabekian at 2026-10-28 12:12 PM | Reply

"LGB safety system failed." Do any of the technical experts here know what that means?

#2 | Posted by Karabekian at 2026-10-28 12:16 PM | Reply

Sounds like they let a train go through a red signal. That is not good.

#3 | Posted by REDIAL at 2026-10-28 12:26 PM | Reply

I guess it's actually LZB: Linienzugbeeinflussung

en.wikipedia.org

#4 | Posted by Karabekian at 2026-10-28 12:28 PM | Reply

I know at the railroads I've dealt with, if an engineer takes a train even a foot past a red signal they will get 3 months off without pay. If they do it again, their railroading career is over.

#5 | Posted by REDIAL at 2026-10-28 12:38 PM | Reply | Newsworthy 1

The guys who direct train traffic, when they get burned out, they go to the lower stress job of Air Traffic Controller.

This is the second serious rail accident in Spain this year.
This seems to have uncovered a real problem.

#6 | Posted by snoofy at 2026-10-28 12:41 PM | Reply | Newsworthy 1

Passenger videos after math.
x.com

#7 | Posted by oneironaut at 2026-10-28 07:09 PM | Reply

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