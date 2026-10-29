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Thursday, October 29, 2026

Judge Finds Los Angeles' Top Federal Prosecutor Serving Illegally

A federal judge on Tuesday ruled that Bill Essayli is unlawfully serving as Los Angeles' top federal prosecutor and ordered him disqualified from overseeing two criminal cases, rejecting the Justice Department's latest effort to preserve his authority.

Posted by LegallyYourDead at 12:33 PM | 3 COMMENTS | permalink | Comment on This Entry |

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LegallyYourDead

Joined 2020/11/09
Visited 2026/10/29

Status: user

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A federal judge said Bill Essayli, the top U.S. prosecutor in Los Angeles, is serving in the role unlawfully. Essayli was also barred from overseeing certain cases.

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-- PBS News (@pbsnews.org) 6:55 PM Â· Oct 28, 2026

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Admin's note: Participants in this discussion must follow the site's moderation policy. Profanity will be filtered. Abusive conduct is not allowed.

... A federal judge on Tuesday ruled that Bill Essayli is unlawfully serving as Los Angeles' top federal prosecutor and ordered him disqualified from overseeing two criminal cases, rejecting the Justice Department's latest effort to preserve his authority ...

Another Trump-appointed prosecutor is unlawfully serving?

#1 | Posted by LampLighter at 2026-10-28 01:35 PM | Reply

Yes.

#2 | Posted by LegallyYourDead at 2026-10-28 02:05 PM | Reply

...no one could have anticipated...

#3 | Posted by Wardog at 2026-10-28 04:11 PM | Reply

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