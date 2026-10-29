Judge Finds Los Angeles' Top Federal Prosecutor Serving Illegally

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Thursday, October 29, 2026
A federal judge on Tuesday ruled that Bill Essayli is unlawfully serving as Los Angeles' top federal prosecutor and ordered him disqualified from overseeing two criminal cases, rejecting the Justice Department's latest effort to preserve his authority.
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